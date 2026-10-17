Seen on TV: October 17
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Saturday, October 17, 2026
The Original Phoenix Greek Festival
- Oct. 16-18
- Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral
- 1973 E. Maryland Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85016
- phoenixgreekfestival.org
Mesa Cars & Coffee
- 1850 S. Val Vista Dr.
- Mesa, AZ 85204
- www.mesacarsandcoffee.com
Blue Corn Café and Bakery
- 19 W. Main St.
- Mesa, AZ 85201
- www.bluecorncafebakery.com/
- www.instagram.com/bluecorncafebakery
- www.facebook.com/thebluecorncafe
Soul Fire Tacos
- 15111 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 120
- Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- https://www.soulfiretacos.com/