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Wind Advisory
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Pinal County, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Globe/Miami, San Carlos
3
Wind Advisory
from SAT 5:00 AM MST until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells

Seen on TV: October 17

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Published October 17, 2026 7:00 AM MST
Published October 17, 2026 7:00 AM MST

Miss it on-air? Looking for links and contact info for a story? Check here first!

For more newscast video clips, head to https://fox10phoenix.com/shows/video

Saturday, October 17, 2026

The Original Phoenix Greek Festival

Mesa Cars & Coffee

Blue Corn Café and Bakery

Soul Fire Tacos

Live-streamed video

Seen on TV - Links, events, videoArizonaNews