Seen on TV: October 17

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Saturday, October 17, 2026

The Original Phoenix Greek Festival

Oct. 16-18

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral

1973 E. Maryland Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85016

phoenixgreekfestival.org

Mesa Cars & Coffee

1850 S. Val Vista Dr.

Mesa, AZ 85204

www.mesacarsandcoffee.com

Blue Corn Café and Bakery

19 W. Main St.

Mesa, AZ 85201

www.bluecorncafebakery.com/

www.instagram.com/bluecorncafebakery

www.facebook.com/thebluecorncafe

Soul Fire Tacos

15111 N. Hayden Rd., Suite 120

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

https://www.soulfiretacos.com/

Live-streamed video