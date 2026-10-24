Shooting at Tempe house party leaves 3 hospitalized
TEMPE, Ariz. - Three people are hospitalized following a shooting at a Tempe house party early Saturday morning.
What we know:
According to Tempe Police, while officers were responding to a call regarding a loud party, a shooting occurred near Mcclintock Drive and East Pebble Beach Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.
Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, with one person suffering minor injuries, and the other two with critical injuries.
No arrests have been made.
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What we don't know:
Officers have not released information about the suspected shooter and the events leading up to the gunfire.
Map of the area where the shooting occurred.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Tempe Police Department.