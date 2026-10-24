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Shooting at Tempe house party leaves 3 hospitalized

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 24, 2026 2:06 PM MST
Published October 24, 2026 2:06 PM MST

The Brief

    • Three people were hospitalized following a shooting at a house party near McClintock Drive and East Pebble Beach Drive in Tempe.
    • Tempe Police said officers were responding to a loud party when the shooting occurred, leaving two people in critical condition and one with minor injuries.
    • No arrests have been made, and police have not released suspect information or details about what led up to the gunfire.

TEMPE, Ariz. - Three people are hospitalized following a shooting at a Tempe house party early Saturday morning. 

What we know:

According to Tempe Police, while officers were responding to a call regarding a loud party, a shooting occurred near Mcclintock Drive and East Pebble Beach Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 24. 

Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, with one person suffering minor injuries, and the other two with critical injuries. 

No arrests have been made.

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What we don't know:

Officers have not released information about the suspected shooter and the events leading up to the gunfire. 

Map of the area where the shooting occurred.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Tempe Police Department.

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