Shooting at Tempe house party leaves 3 hospitalized

The Brief Three people were hospitalized following a shooting at a house party near McClintock Drive and East Pebble Beach Drive in Tempe. Tempe Police said officers were responding to a loud party when the shooting occurred, leaving two people in critical condition and one with minor injuries. No arrests have been made, and police have not released suspect information or details about what led up to the gunfire.



Three people are hospitalized following a shooting at a Tempe house party early Saturday morning.

What we know:

According to Tempe Police, while officers were responding to a call regarding a loud party, a shooting occurred near Mcclintock Drive and East Pebble Beach Drive at around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 24.

Three people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, with one person suffering minor injuries, and the other two with critical injuries.

No arrests have been made.

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What we don't know:

Officers have not released information about the suspected shooter and the events leading up to the gunfire.

Map of the area where the shooting occurred.