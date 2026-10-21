Tornado warnings issued for parts of northern Arizona

The Brief Multiple tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service on Oct. 21. The warnings covered portions of Coconino and Yavapai counties.



Tornado warnings have been issued on Wednesday in parts of Arizona as severe storms hit the state.

Timeline:

The National Weather Service says areas in Coconino County were under the warning until 6:15 a.m. MST.

"This includes Bellemont, Humphreys Peak, Lava River Cave, Abineau Canyon Trailhead, Wing Mountain, and Inner Basin Pumphouse," NWS Flagstaff wrote on X.

Another tornado warning was issued for portions of Yavapai County, including Prescott, Prescott Valley, Prescott Airport, Mingus Mountain, Lynx Lake, and Willow Creek Reservoir.

The warning was scheduled to expire at 8:15 a.m. MST.

What you can do:

During a tornado warning, you should take the following precautions:

Go to a central room in your home, such as a bathroom or closet.

If inside, stay away from windows.

If you're driving, stay away from the warned area, if possible.

If you're driving, go to a low-lying area.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.