Tornado warnings issued for parts of northern Arizona

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County
9
Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Valley, Deer Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park
Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Special Weather Statement
until WED 8:15 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin

Tornado warnings issued for parts of northern Arizona

By
Severe Weather
Updated October 21, 2026 8:10 AM MST Published October 21, 2026 5:51 AM MST
Severe storms bring hail and tornado warnings to Arizona
Severe storms bring hail and tornado warnings to Arizona

Severe storms bring hail and tornado warnings to Arizona

Severe thunderstorms and three tornado warnings prompted heightened weather alerts across parts of Arizona on Wednesday.

The Brief

    • Multiple tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service on Oct. 21.
    • The warnings covered portions of Coconino and Yavapai counties.

PHOENIX - Tornado warnings have been issued on Wednesday in parts of Arizona as severe storms hit the state.

Timeline:

The National Weather Service says areas in Coconino County were under the warning until 6:15 a.m. MST.

"This includes Bellemont, Humphreys Peak, Lava River Cave, Abineau Canyon Trailhead, Wing Mountain, and Inner Basin Pumphouse," NWS Flagstaff wrote on X.

Another tornado warning was issued for portions of Yavapai County, including Prescott, Prescott Valley, Prescott Airport, Mingus Mountain, Lynx Lake, and Willow Creek Reservoir.

The warning was scheduled to expire at 8:15 a.m. MST.

What you can do:

During a tornado warning, you should take the following precautions:

  • Go to a central room in your home, such as a bathroom or closet.
  • If inside, stay away from windows.
  • If you're driving, stay away from the warned area, if possible.
  • If you're driving, go to a low-lying area.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

sat rad

Day Planner

almanac

currents

today

tomorrow

rainfall

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

 

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from the National Weather Service and FOX 10's Krystal Ortiz.

Severe WeatherArizonaNews