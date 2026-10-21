Tornado warnings hit Arizona; Phoenix Symphony lays off musicians l Morning News Brief

From Arizona tornado warnings, to a Democratic lawmaker facing a federal probe, and the Phoenix Symphony pulling the plug on the rest of its season, here are your top stories for October 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Tornado warnings issued across Arizona
Featured
Tornado warnings have been issued on Wednesday in parts of Arizona as severe storms hit the state.
2. Feds probe Rep. Ilhan Omar's finances and citizenship documents
3. Severe storms bring hail and tornado warnings to Arizona
Featured
Scattered storms and severe thunderstorm warnings bring heavy rain, pingpong-ball-sized hail, and tornado risks across Arizona.
4. Arizona preps for flood watch
5. Phoenix Symphony pulls plug on rest of reason over finances
Featured
The Phoenix Symphony announced it is suspending performances after Nov. 1 due to operational deficits, leaving musicians facing layoffs starting Nov. 2.