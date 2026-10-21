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Tornado warnings hit Arizona; Phoenix Symphony lays off musicians l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 21, 2026 10:07 AM MST
Published October 21, 2026 10:07 AM MST

From Arizona tornado warnings, to a Democratic lawmaker facing a federal probe, and the Phoenix Symphony pulling the plug on the rest of its season, here are your top stories for October 21, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Tornado warnings issued across Arizona

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Tornado warnings issued for parts of northern Arizona
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Tornado warnings issued for parts of northern Arizona

Tornado warnings have been issued on Wednesday in parts of Arizona as severe storms hit the state.

2. Feds probe Rep. Ilhan Omar's finances and citizenship documents

3. Severe storms bring hail and tornado warnings to Arizona

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Arizona weather forecast: Tornado warnings and heavy hail hit the High Country
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Arizona weather forecast: Tornado warnings and heavy hail hit the High Country

Scattered storms and severe thunderstorm warnings bring heavy rain, pingpong-ball-sized hail, and tornado risks across Arizona.

4. Arizona preps for flood watch

5. Phoenix Symphony pulls plug on rest of reason over finances

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Phoenix Symphony suspends season and lays off musicians due to ongoing operational deficits
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Phoenix Symphony suspends season and lays off musicians due to ongoing operational deficits

The Phoenix Symphony announced it is suspending performances after Nov. 1 due to operational deficits, leaving musicians facing layoffs starting Nov. 2.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews