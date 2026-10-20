Visiting Brazilian scholar killed in bizarre accident; tragic update on boy hit by car l Morning News Brief

From a fatal accident at Taliesin West, to new details on Amelia Earhart, and a tragic update on a boy struck by a car in Queen Creek, here are your top stories for October 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Heartbreaking update on boy hurt in East Valley collision
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A 4-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway near Ocotillo and Signal Butte roads in Queen Creek on Oct. 16.
2. Amelia Earhart search: Purdue team provides update
3. AZ man kills Mexico dentist, then dies in shootout
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An Arizona man wanted for assassinating his dentist in Nogales after demanding immediate care was killed in a shootout with Mexican police.
4. Missing child murder suspect caught in Mexico after years on the run
5. Visiting scholar killed by flying debris
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A trip to Arizona ended in tragedy when a university rector was killed by flying roofing material in Scottsdale.