Visiting Brazilian scholar killed in bizarre accident; tragic update on boy hit by car l Morning News Brief

From a fatal accident at Taliesin West, to new details on Amelia Earhart, and a tragic update on a boy struck by a car in Queen Creek, here are your top stories for October 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Heartbreaking update on boy hurt in East Valley collision

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2. Amelia Earhart search: Purdue team provides update

3. AZ man kills Mexico dentist, then dies in shootout

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4. Missing child murder suspect caught in Mexico after years on the run

5. Visiting scholar killed by flying debris