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Visiting Brazilian scholar killed in bizarre accident; tragic update on boy hit by car l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 20, 2026 9:53 AM MST
Published October 20, 2026 9:53 AM MST

From a fatal accident at Taliesin West, to new details on Amelia Earhart, and a tragic update on a boy struck by a car in Queen Creek, here are your top stories for October 20, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Heartbreaking update on boy hurt in East Valley collision

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Boy dies after being hit by car in Queen Creek driveway
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Boy dies after being hit by car in Queen Creek driveway

A 4-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway near Ocotillo and Signal Butte roads in Queen Creek on Oct. 16.

2. Amelia Earhart search: Purdue team provides update

3. AZ man kills Mexico dentist, then dies in shootout

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Arizona man executes Nogales dentist over bad work, then dies in shootout with Mexican police
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Arizona man executes Nogales dentist over bad work, then dies in shootout with Mexican police

An Arizona man wanted for assassinating his dentist in Nogales after demanding immediate care was killed in a shootout with Mexican police.

4. Missing child murder suspect caught in Mexico after years on the run

5. Visiting scholar killed by flying debris

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Brazilian university rector killed in bizarre accident at Taliesin West
article

Brazilian university rector killed in bizarre accident at Taliesin West

A trip to Arizona ended in tragedy when a university rector was killed by flying roofing material in Scottsdale.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews