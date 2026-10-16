What we know about the Oregon school shooting suspect; shots fired on Loop 101 l Morning News Brief

From an FBI probe at the Arizona Capitol, to a Loop 101 shooting, and an alleged stalker's shocking confession, here are your top stories for October 16, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Details on the Oregon school shooting suspect

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2. FBI investigates white powder sent to Arizona Capitol

3. Person shot on Valley freeway

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4. Video shows suspects in Buckeye driveway arson

5. Gilbert man accused of terrorist threats, stalking