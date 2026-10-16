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What we know about the Oregon school shooting suspect; shots fired on Loop 101 l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published October 16, 2026 9:56 AM MST
Published October 16, 2026 9:56 AM MST

From an FBI probe at the Arizona Capitol, to a Loop 101 shooting, and an alleged stalker's shocking confession, here are your top stories for October 16, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Details on the Oregon school shooting suspect

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Bend, Oregon school shooting: What to know about the suspect
article

Bend, Oregon school shooting: What to know about the suspect

Here's what is known about the suspect in the deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon.

2. FBI investigates white powder sent to Arizona Capitol

3. Person shot on Valley freeway

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Shooting reported on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
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Shooting reported on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

Police say one person was shot on Oct. 16 on the northbound Loop 101 near the Chaparral Road off-ramp.

4. Video shows suspects in Buckeye driveway arson

5. Gilbert man accused of terrorist threats, stalking

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East Valley stalker who sent '9 million messages' shocked it 'took this long' to get arrested, police say
article

East Valley stalker who sent '9 million messages' shocked it 'took this long' to get arrested, police say

An "obsessed" stalker dumped knives and dog poop on an ex-classmate’s porch after vowing in chilling voicemails to plow a U-Haul into a Pride parade and open fire, police said. Cops later seized an assault rifle from the Gilbert man's apartment.

Morning BriefPhoenixNews