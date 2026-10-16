What we know about the Oregon school shooting suspect; shots fired on Loop 101 l Morning News Brief

From an FBI probe at the Arizona Capitol, to a Loop 101 shooting, and an alleged stalker's shocking confession, here are your top stories for October 16, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.
1. Details on the Oregon school shooting suspect
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Here's what is known about the suspect in the deadly shooting at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon.
2. FBI investigates white powder sent to Arizona Capitol
3. Person shot on Valley freeway
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Police say one person was shot on Oct. 16 on the northbound Loop 101 near the Chaparral Road off-ramp.
4. Video shows suspects in Buckeye driveway arson
5. Gilbert man accused of terrorist threats, stalking
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An "obsessed" stalker dumped knives and dog poop on an ex-classmate’s porch after vowing in chilling voicemails to plow a U-Haul into a Pride parade and open fire, police said. Cops later seized an assault rifle from the Gilbert man's apartment.