White powder probe at the state capitol; voters voice economic worries | Nightly Roundup

PHOENIX - White powder prompted evacuations at the Arizona State Capitol; major airline abandons some U.S. cities; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, October 15, 2026.
1. Investigation underway at the Arizona State Capitol
Featured
An envelope filled with white powder opened by staff at the Arizona State Capitol's Executive Tower prompted evacuations and an investigation by DPS and the FBI.
2. Voters voice economic anxiety ahead of midterm election
3. Body found at Lake Mead identified
Featured
Las Vegas authorities say they've identified a suspected murder victim whose remains were found in a barrel in Lake Mead four years ago.
4. "What’s happened has devastated me."
5. Airline abandoning U.S., Mexico cities
Featured
American Airlines has dropped flights to three destinations across the U.S., Mexico and the Middle East this year, leaving some travelers with fewer flight options.