White powder probe at the state capitol; voters voice economic worries | Nightly Roundup

White powder prompted evacuations at the Arizona State Capitol; major airline abandons some U.S. cities; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, October 15, 2026.

1. Investigation underway at the Arizona State Capitol

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2. Voters voice economic anxiety ahead of midterm election

3. Body found at Lake Mead identified

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4. "What’s happened has devastated me."

5. Airline abandoning U.S., Mexico cities