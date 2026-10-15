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White powder probe at the state capitol; voters voice economic worries | Nightly Roundup

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Nightly Roundup
Published October 15, 2026 6:47 PM MST
Published October 15, 2026 6:47 PM MST

PHOENIX - White powder prompted evacuations at the Arizona State Capitol; major airline abandons some U.S. cities; and more - here's a look at your top stories and videos on FOX 10 for Thursday, October 15, 2026.

1. Investigation underway at the Arizona State Capitol

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White powder incident at Arizona State Capitol under joint FBI, DPS investigation
article

White powder incident at Arizona State Capitol under joint FBI, DPS investigation

An envelope filled with white powder opened by staff at the Arizona State Capitol's Executive Tower prompted evacuations and an investigation by DPS and the FBI.

2. Voters voice economic anxiety ahead of midterm election

3. Body found at Lake Mead identified

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Las Vegas investigators say they've identified shooting victim's body found in Lake Mead barrel
article

Las Vegas investigators say they've identified shooting victim's body found in Lake Mead barrel

Las Vegas authorities say they've identified a suspected murder victim whose remains were found in a barrel in Lake Mead four years ago.

4. "What’s happened has devastated me."

5. Airline abandoning U.S., Mexico cities

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Major airline abandons 3 key cities as passengers face shrinking flight choices
article

Major airline abandons 3 key cities as passengers face shrinking flight choices

American Airlines has dropped flights to three destinations across the U.S., Mexico and the Middle East this year, leaving some travelers with fewer flight options.

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