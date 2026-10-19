Woman found dead in Phoenix dumpster, man arrested

The Brief Glendale Police detained 41-year-old Nathaniel Brown Jr. after he made comments about disposing of a dead woman's body. Phoenix Police discovered the body of 34-year-old Gabrielle Hill inside a community dumpster near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road. Brown was booked into custody on charges of second-degree murder and concealment of a dead body on a $1 million bond.



A woman's body was found in a dumpster, after police said a man made comments about disposing a body of a dead woman over the weekend.

What we know:

Glendale Police responded to the area of 55th Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale after a call came in regarding the man making statements about the body disposal. Nathaniel Brown Jr., 41, was detained, as officers notified Phoenix Police.

Due to Brown's comments, officers went to his apartment near 57th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix, where they found evidence leading from the apartment to a community dumpster.

Inside, police found a woman, identified as 34-year-old Gabrielle Hill, dead with signs of trauma.

Brown was taken into Phoenix Police custody and booked on charges of second-degree murder and the concealment of a dead body.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the suspect and victim were known to one another, and what the events were leading up to the death. The woman's cause of death was not released.

What's next:

Brown is being held on a $1 million bond.

Map of the nearby area where the body was disposed in the dumpster.