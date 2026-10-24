Woman hospitalized, man injured in Phoenix double shooting

The Brief Police are searching for a gunman after a man and a woman were shot near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. No suspects are in custody, and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.



Police are searching for the gunman who shot two people in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

Phoenix officers responded to multiple calls about a shooting near 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road at around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 24.

A man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Meanwhile, a woman is fighting for her life at a local hospital after sustaining a life-threatening gunshot wound.

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Neighbors React:

Neighbors told FOX 10 that a nearby car was riddled with bullets, along with two people shot.

"We heard about like 25 shots go off. We came out front to see what was going on exactly, and we seen a car laid out over there just stopped in the middle of the road and then two people were out on the pavement," neighbor Matthew Montero said.

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What we don't know:

There are no suspects in custody, as of Saturday afternoon.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. Anonymous tips can be made to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

What's next:

Police said the incident appears to be isolated. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the area where the shooting occurred.