Arizona weather forecast: Warmup expected before gusty winds, rain chances return

The Brief Following days of rain and winds, Arizona faces drier weather over the next several days with isolated morning showers in the far northeast. Phoenix reaches a forecast high of 79 degrees today with lighter winds and mid 50s to near 60 degrees overnight, before warming to 87 degrees on Thursday. Gusts up to 30 to 40 mph hit Phoenix on Friday and 30 to 50 mph in parts of northern and eastern Arizona, with a 10% to 20% shower chance Friday evening into Saturday.



Following days of rain and winds, the forecast turns much drier over the next several days.

What to Expect This Week:

Aside from a few isolated showers in far northeastern Arizona, the rest of the state will remain dry. Even with sunshine, the temperature will not warm much today. The forecast high caps at 79 degrees in Phoenix with lighter winds and a clear sky. Tonight, Phoenix drops back into the mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Over the High Country, afternoon highs will only rise into the 50s and 60s. Overnights will slip back to near freezing in Flagstaff and similar elevation locations.

The isolated showers over northeastern Arizona will clear through the morning and early afternoon.

Thursday is another dry day in Arizona, but temperatures will warm as a ridge of high pressure starts to affect the western US. The forecast high reaches 87 in Phoenix.

By Friday, a disturbance will break from the pattern and slide southwest across Arizona. The low will center just south of California and will trigger gusty conditions by Friday for the Southwest. In Arizona, gusts 30 to 40 mph are forecast in Phoenix and 30 to 50 mph gusts will be possible over parts of northern and eastern Arizona. It will remain dry on Friday, but by Friday evening and into Saturday, a few scattered showers will be possible for parts of Southern and Central Arizona. The chance sits around 10% to 20% for showers around Phoenix. The forecast high for Friday still hits 86, but drops to 81 on Saturday with more cloud cover.

This Weekend and Next Week:

It will continue to be windy around Arizona on Saturday and isolated shower chances will linger into Sunday around the southern half of the state.

The forecast high will rebound again into the middle to upper 80s early next week, before yet another storm system may impact the region again beginning next Tuesday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.