Arizona weather forecast: Phoenix hits the 90s before rain and severe storm chances arrive

The Brief Arizona faces shifting weather patterns this week as high pressure pushes temperatures to 91 degrees before a storm system brings significant rain chances. Rain and thunderstorm risks increase to 60% in Phoenix on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing potential flash flooding, gusty winds, and small hail. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s by late week, with sunny and drier conditions returning over the weekend along with cooler overnight lows.



Arizona is in for another week of changing weather.

Monday and Tuesday:

A ridge of high pressure will build and creep closer to Arizona from the southeast over the next 48 hours. As this happens, forecast highs will continue to rise. Phoenix is expecting a high of 89 degrees on Monday and 91 degrees on Tuesday. Conditions will be partly sunny Monday with an isolated shower chance in Phoenix. A better chance for showers exists for eastern, northern, and southeastern Arizona on Monday and again on Tuesday.

While high pressure whirls to the southeast, a trough and associated storm system will begin to run down the West Coast over the next few days. As this low sits directly to the west, it will help force moisture up and over Arizona while kicking up winds around the state.

More Storms on the Way:

As an ample plume of moisture shifts over Arizona, rain chances—including the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms—increase notably. The chance for showers and storms in Phoenix reaches around 60% on Wednesday and Thursday. The heavier storms and severe weather risk bring the possibility of flash flooding, gusty winds, and even small hail. For now, it appears the highest risk for flooding centers over areas directly to the north and east of Phoenix, but Phoenix remains at risk as well.

Temperatures will drop as rain chances increase. The forecast high drops to the mid-80s Wednesday and low 80s Thursday. The low 80s continue Friday through Sunday, with sunshine and drier weather expected to return by the weekend.

Looking Further Ahead:

Overnight temperatures will briefly return to the 70s between Wednesday and Thursday morning. By the weekend, overnight lows return to the upper 50s and low 60s, keeping the fall feel across Phoenix.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.