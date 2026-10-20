Arizona weather forecast: Heavy rain and severe storms approaching

The Brief High temperatures climb back into the low 90s on Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix with increasing clouds by evening. A Pacific low off the California coast brings increasing chances of scattered rain and severe thunderstorms starting Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday. Heavy rainfall could reach 0.25 to 0.75 inches in Phoenix, with higher terrain areas receiving 1 to 2.5 inches or more under issued flood watches.



Plenty of change is expected over the next several days.

What to Expect Today:

The forecast high climbs back to the low 90s on Tuesday afternoon in Phoenix. While Phoenix will remain mostly dry, there will be some increasing cloud coverage by the afternoon and into the evening. In portions of northern and southeastern Arizona, scattered showers or spotty thunderstorms will be possible.

Storms Brewing:

The weather pattern becomes more favorable for stormy weather beginning tonight into Wednesday morning. A Pacific low is swirling off the California coastline and will begin to slip southeast through Wednesday. As this happens, it will funnel more moisture toward Arizona. This increases storm chances as soon as tonight.

This evening, more spotty showers and thunderstorms will develop around Arizona, especially in northern parts of the state. This continues Wednesday morning as the low pressure center continues to creep closer to the Southern California coastline. By Wednesday afternoon, thunderstorms will become more numerous and spread across the state. Some of the thunderstorms are forecast to turn strong to severe continuing into the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. The top threats with any severe storms will be damaging winds, flooding, and hail. There is also a low risk for tornadoes to develop under this weather pattern. The severe storm risk is heightened around Phoenix and areas to the north and east portions of the state.

In Phoenix, the most likely period of heavy rain is between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Additional heavy to severe storms will continue in waves through Thursday morning and shift eastward through Thursday afternoon and evening. By Friday, the state will dry out.

The National Weather Service offices across the state have issued flood watches in response to the threat of heavy rain, too. Between Tuesday night and Thursday night, rain totals may reach 0.25 to 0.75 inches, or more with any strong thunderstorms, in Phoenix. Totals from 1 to 2.5 inches or more will be possible over higher terrain to the north and east of Phoenix, like around the Mogollon Rim.

Temperatures will slip into the upper 80s Wednesday, low 80s Thursday, and upper 70s to near 80 on Friday and Saturday.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.