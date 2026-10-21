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Arizona weather forecast: Tornado warnings and heavy hail hit the High Country

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Weather Forecast
Updated October 21, 2026 8:10 AM MST Published October 21, 2026 7:52 AM MST
Severe storms bring hail and tornado warnings to Arizona
Severe storms bring hail and tornado warnings to Arizona

Severe storms bring hail and tornado warnings to Arizona

Severe thunderstorms and three tornado warnings prompted heightened weather alerts across parts of Arizona on Wednesday.

The Brief

    • Severe thunderstorms and three tornado warnings prompted heightened weather alerts across parts of Arizona on Wednesday.
    • Storms carrying heavy rain and estimated pingpong-ball-sized hail were tracked along Highway 89 near Congress, Yarnell, Wilhoit, and Prescott.
    • Rain chances in Arizona reach 60% through tonight and early Thursday morning before conditions begin clearing.

PHOENIX - Severe weather swept across parts of Arizona during a busy Wednesday morning that included severe thunderstorm warnings and three tornado warnings, marking a significantly higher severe storm risk than normal.

Related

Tornado warnings issued for parts of northern Arizona
article

Tornado warnings issued for parts of northern Arizona

Tornado warnings have been issued on Wednesday in parts of Arizona as severe storms hit the state.

What we know:

Radar imagery on FOX Vision showed scattered storms lifting along the periphery of Arizona and up into the High Country. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for areas between Congress and Prescott, covering communities including Yarnell and Wilhoit. The National Weather Service issued the warning due to severe storm conditions that threatened to extend further.

Radar returns displaying bright pink to near-white colors indicated extremely heavy rain along with potential hail. A spike in the radar return suggested interaction with hail, with estimates indicating hail up to pingpong ball size capable of causing damage to roofs and vehicles.

Radar hail tracking estimated hail sizes between 1 and 2 inches in diameter over mountain tops running directly parallel to Highway 89. The path of the storm tracked near Yarnell and close to Prescott, with potential impacts near Prescott Valley between 7:30 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., extending toward Williams by around 8:20 a.m.

Across Arizona, light precipitation was noted, including a sprinkle or two over Interstate 17 approaching the far southwest portion of the area. Scattered showers and storms intensified over the mountains along the eastern edge, tracking outside Payson along State Route 260 and into northeastern Arizona, where severe thunderstorm warnings ended despite remaining scattered stronger storms.

What to Expect:

Rain chances across Arizona remain at 60% through tonight and early Thursday morning before dropping as Thursday afternoon progresses.

Futurecast models indicate scattered storms continuing north and eastward throughout the afternoon and overnight, bringing heavy rain before clearing to the east. Primary storm threats include damaging winds, hail, flooding, and a very low risk of tornadoes.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the 80s today and Thursday as part of the 10-day forecast.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

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The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location.
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.
  • Sip cool water if person is alert.
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station.
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day).
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day.
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside.
  • Check the UV Index.
  • Check the heat risk map.

Road Conditions

  • Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

  • Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.
  • If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.
  • Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.
  • If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.
  • Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.
  • If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.
  • If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

 

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm 

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

  • Put together an emergency kit.
  • Know your community’s evacuation plan.
  • Create a household disaster plan and practice it.
  • Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio
  • Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.
  • Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

The Source: Information for this article was gathered by the FOX 10 Weather Experts.

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