Arizona weather forecast: Thunderstorms, hail, and flood warnings hit the state

The Brief Scattered thunderstorms are bringing rain, lightning, damaging winds, and hail to parts of Arizona. A severe thunderstorm watch and a scattered flood risk remain in effect across central and eastern Arizona. Storms will clear Phoenix by Thursday afternoon, giving way to cooler temperatures and a dry weekend pattern.



Showers are approaching Tempe as rain starts to fire off across Arizona. Tempe sits at 74 degrees with calm winds, while steady rain falls through Flagstaff with clouds moving fast along the atmosphere.

Weather Warnings Active:

FOX Vision shows scattered areas of thunderstorms, with some tracking as strong to severe. A line of storms is firing up over parts of Yavapai County and Coconino County, while a cluster sits in eastern Arizona. Severe thunderstorm warnings have popped up throughout the morning, including a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:45 a.m. for a cell capable of producing large hail and damaging winds near Saint Johns. The hail tracker indicated hail measuring three-quarters of an inch to 1 inch in diameter rolled through the area.

Additional non-severe thunderstorms are moving through the Heber to Snowflake area, bringing heavy rain and lightning that stretches up to Holbrook along Interstate 40. Heavy rain is also falling over the San Francisco Peaks, where Arizona Snowbowl is getting additional rain and thunderstorms. A very strong thunderstorm cell lifting northward is moving along the highway outside of Cottonwood, bringing heavy rain and lightning.

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In the East Valley, a line of showers has formed. Computer models suggested storms would start in the West Valley and run east, but rain began along Loop 101 and parts of Scottsdale with rumbling thunder. The heaviest rain sits right over Loop 101 near OdySea and south of Taliesin West. Thunderstorms are also hitting around Loop 202 between Loop 101 and Country Club Drive.

What to Expect:

Futurecast shows current storms will continue passing by, skirting the area with active cells in Prescott, Flagstaff, and eastern Arizona. By 1 p.m., models show storms starting to clear Phoenix with sunshine behind them. Additional strong to severe storms remain likely through Thursday afternoon in eastern Arizona before clearing overnight, returning the state to a dry pattern by Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect through late morning for the High Country and closer to midday for central Arizona due to threats of large hail, damaging winds, and a low tornado risk. A scattered flood potential covers an area extending from Flagstaff to Phoenix and eastward through Safford to the state line. Because of heavy rain on the prior day, saturated ground raises the risk that creeks, streams, and rivers could reach flood stage with additional rainfall.

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An incoming low-pressure area from the west will kick up winds. The local area expects winds of 20 to 25 mph, while the High Country faces gusts between 30 and 40 mph.

High temperatures will reach the low 80s locally, 62 degrees in Show Low, and 56 degrees in Flagstaff. The 10-day forecast indicates little warming over the coming days, with high temperatures in the upper 70s on Friday and Saturday, 81 degrees on Sunday, and a return to the mid-80s next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around donât drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your communityâs evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

Watch live: FOX Weather