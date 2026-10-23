Arizona weather forecast: Cooler highs and sunny weekend skies in Phoenix

The Brief Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport recorded a Friday morning temperature of 64 degrees with calm winds and high clouds. Lower elevation desert communities face cooler conditions with high temperatures staying in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Flood warnings are active across northern and eastern Arizona streams following heavy rainfall over the past two days.



Friday morning temperatures across Phoenix show most residents starting in the mid-to-upper 50s or low 60s. Wickenburg recorded upper 40s, while temperatures reached 59 degrees in Mesa, Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, and Apache Junction.

Across the High Country, temperatures dipped lower, reaching 31 degrees at the Grand Canyon, 35 degrees in Flagstaff, 50 degrees in Sedona, 41 degrees in Prescott, 44 degrees in Kingman, and the upper 50s along the western border of Arizona.

What to Expect on Friday:

Satellite and radar loops indicate a calm morning compared to previous severe weather and expired tornado warnings. However, significant rainfall over the last 24 to 48 hours has created ongoing flooding risks along several creeks and rivers.

Oak Creek in the Sedona area is under a flood warning until 11 a.m. on Friday. A flood warning remains active until 3 a.m. on Saturday for the Little Colorado River stretching from Leupp through Winslow to Holbrook. Additionally, Cow Springs Wash and the Little Colorado River in northern Arizona remain under flood warnings until noon on Friday. Residents in low-lying areas should remain weather aware as swollen waterways overflow their banks.

This Weekend and Next Week:

Temperatures going into the weekend are expected to drop eight to nine degrees below seasonal averages. Friday high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s in the low deserts, lower 60s in the Rim Country, mid-50s in Flagstaff, upper 50s at the Grand Canyon, and upper 70s to lower 80s along the western border.

Clear, sunny skies and upper 70s temperatures will continue through the weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm into the lower 80s on Monday, reaching the mid-to-upper 80s by the middle and end of next week.

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turn around don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm:

Put together an emergency kit.

Know your community’s evacuation plan.

Create a household disaster plan and practice it.

Purchase a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

Discuss thunderstorm safety with members of your household. Be aware that a thunderstorm could produce flooding.

Pick a safe place in your home for household members to gather during a thunderstorm. This should be a place where there are no windows, skylights, or glass doors, which could be broken by strong winds or hail and cause damage or injury.

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