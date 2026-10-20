2026 Election: Unaffiliated voters now largest group in Arizona
PHOENIX - Final totals from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office show 4,374,827 total registered voters for the Nov. 3 election.
While you can still register to vote, it is too late to register and vote in this upcoming election.
"You must be registered 29 days prior to an election to be eligible to vote in that election," Maricopa County Elections says.
By the numbers:
Below are numbers from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office reflecting the number of registered voters per party – there are a total of 4,374,827 registered voters who are able to vote in this election.
Republican
- Registered Voters: 1,522,925
- Statewide percent: 34.81%
Democratic
- Registered Voters: 1,239,489
- Statewide percent: 28.33%
Libertarian
- Registered Voters: 30,150
- Statewide percent: 0.69%
No Labels
- Registered Voters: 49,203
- Statewide percent: 1.12%
Green
- Registered Voters: 5,577
- Statewide percent: 0.13%
Other
- Registered Voters: 1,527,483
- Statewide percent: 34.92%
Two years ago:
In October 2024, the Secretary of State's Office reported 4,367,593 registered voters for the Nov. 5, 2024, election.
- Republican: 1,562,091
- Democratic: 1,266,536
- Libertarian: 31,132
- No Labels: 32,338
- Green: 4,187
- Other: 1,471,309
By the numbers:
The total registered voters grew slightly from 4,367,593 to 4,374,827 (+7,234).
- "Other" (Unaffiliated/Independent): Increased by 56,174 voters (from 1,471,309 to 1,527,483), making "other" the largest voter designation in the state at 34.92%.
- Republicans: Decreased by 39,166 voters (from 1,562,091 to 1,522,925), dropping from first place to second at 34.81%.
- Democrats: Decreased by 27,047 voters (from 1,266,536 to 1,239,489), remaining in third place at 28.33%.
- No Labels: Increased by 16,865 voters (from 32,338 to 49,203).
- Green Party: Increased by 1,390 voters (from 4,187 to 5,577).
- Libertarians: Decreased by 982 voters (from 31,132 to 30,150)
What you can do:
Click here to see more voter registration numbers.
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The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the Arizona Secretary of State's Office; and Maricopa County Elections.