ASU tops national innovation rankings for 12th straight year

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The Brief Arizona State University is ranked the No. 1 university in the nation for innovation by U.S. News & World Report for the 12th year in a row. University leadership cited the new John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering as a major factor in earning the recognition. ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business was also recognized for having the top undergraduate supply-chain management program in the country.



Arizona State University is getting an A+ again.

The school was ranked the No. 1 university in the nation for innovation by U.S. News & World Report for the 12th year in a row.

‘We have been number one the entire time’

What they're saying:

"Ever since the ranking of the most innovative schools has come out, we have been number one the entire time. So that is incredibly, incredibly impactful. So that means we're ahead of MIT and Stanford," Veronica Sanchez, Director of Broadcast Media and Media Relations and Strategic Communications, said.

Ava Piersig, a freshman studying business marketing, added, "I think it's great, and I'm not surprised at all. I think Arizona State is very innovative, and I'm very proud to be at this school, and I'm very proud of them."

Dig deeper:

ASU leadership says a big factor in this recognition is its new John Shufeldt School of Medicine and Medical Engineering, where students can get dual medical and engineering degrees, teaching them how to treat patients but also develop needed medical devices. They welcomed their first cohort this fall.

Sanchez said, "The school is cranking out these incredibly innovative doctors who are basically the doctors of the future."

ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business also was recognized for having the top undergraduate supply-chain management program.

"The business school being top in the nation definitely drew me into the school," Piersig said.

Big picture view:

And in the ever-changing world of artificial intelligence, ASU says the recognition is a testament to their teaching.

"These rankings are not just numbers. They are reflective of our innovative push in order to get these students educated for the future of the workforce because it is changing so fast," Sanchez said.