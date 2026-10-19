Boy dies after being hit by car in Queen Creek driveway

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The Brief A 4-year-old boy has died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway near Ocotillo and Signal Butte roads in Queen Creek. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 16, and the child was airlifted to a hospital where he died the same day. Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice called the incident a tragic situation, and the department's Vehicular Crimes Unit continues to investigate.



A four-year-old boy who was struck by a car in a home's driveway has died from his injuries, the Queen Creek Police Department said on Monday.

The backstory:

The Friday, Oct. 16 incident happened just before 8 a.m. near Ocotillo and Signal Butte roads. The child was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition and died the same day.

What they're saying:

"This is a tragic situation, an accident that occurred. It's gonna have a lot of impact on the family and the community," Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said.

What we don't know:

The child's name is not being released by police because of his age.

The chief of police says the incident is being investigated as an accident. Authorities have not released details regarding the driver's identity or how the boy was struck.

What's next:

"This remains an active investigation. QCPD's Vehicular Crimes Unit (VCU) continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident," Queen Creek Police said.

Map of the area where the incident happened