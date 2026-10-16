Child critically hurt in Queen Creek driveway crash

article

The Brief A child was hit by a car in the driveway of a home on Oct. 16 near Signal Butte and Octotillo roads. Police say the child is in critical condition. It's unknown what led up to the crash.



A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Friday morning in Queen Creek.

What we know:

Queen Creek police say the collision happened on Oct. 16 in the driveway of a home near Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The child's age wasn't released by police, and it's unknown what led up to the crash.

What's next:

Police say they are investigating the incident.

Map of the area where the crash happened: