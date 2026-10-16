Child critically hurt in Queen Creek driveway crash
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QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Friday morning in Queen Creek.
What we know:
Queen Creek police say the collision happened on Oct. 16 in the driveway of a home near Signal Butte and Ocotillo roads.
The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
The child's age wasn't released by police, and it's unknown what led up to the crash.
What's next:
Police say they are investigating the incident.
Map of the area where the crash happened:
The Source: The Queen Creek Police Department