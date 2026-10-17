Brazilian university rector killed by windblown roof debris in Scottsdale

The Brief A Brazilian university rector visiting Arizona State University died instantly after being struck in the head by roofing material blown by strong winds. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Oct. 16 during a walking tour of the Taliesin West property in Scottsdale near Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road. Scottsdale Police confirmed no foul play is suspected in the weather-related accident, and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death.



A Brazilian Rector was killed after a piece of roofing material struck him in the head on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Rogerio Renato Mateucci, who was on an institutional visit to Arizona State University from Brazil, was killed at a Scottsdale property near Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road at around 2 p.m. on Oct. 16.

The roofing material was blown by strong winds off the roof and struck the man in the head as he was on a walking tour of the property with other people. Scottsdale Police said was reportedly killed instantly, and first responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

"No foul play is suspected in this weather-related accident," Scottsdale Police said.

What they're saying:

The Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUCPR) released the following statement regarding Mateucci's death.

"The Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná wishes to clarify that the death of its Rector, Brother Rogerio Renato Mateucci, was not the result of a car accident, as reported by some media outlets.

On the afternoon of October 16, during a visit to Taliesin West in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA, the Rector was struck int he head by an acrylic object. He died instantly at the scene.

The University asks for prayers for the eternal rest of Brother Rogerio and for the comfort of his family, friends, and the entire Marist and university community."

University Impacts:

The PUCPR canceled Mateucci's classes on Oct. 17 and Oct. 19 along with all administrative activities on Oct. 19. They are celebrating his life with a memorial Mass at the Jesus Mestre University Chapel on Oct. 19.

Mateucci had been a Rector since 2022, leading initiatives focused on institutional identity and innovation in academic management. He was known for a welcoming and open-minded approach to dialogue, according to the PUCPR.

What's next:

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death.

Map of the nearby area of the incident.