Clerk alerts police about customer passing fake cash

Counterfeit cash is getting passed around south of the Valley — and an alert clerk tipped off police. She was caught on surveillance video and now police are trying to track her down.

This is a new Circle K at Honeycutt and Porter Roads. This is a very busy location, so a lot of cash gets exchanged here. But now, police are looking for a woman accused of using counterfeit cash — a $100 bill to be specific.

Maricopa police say the woman has been at this Circle K twice recently. The first time, they say a clerk accepted her money but realized it was fake by the end of the day. As for the second time, police say she went in a couple of days later and the clerk recognized her, so she called Maricopa PD. As it look longer than usual to get her chance, the woman ran out of there. One customer says crimes like this doesn't help cash-paying customers.

"That kind of stuff frustrates my husband and I because they don't accept cash in Maricopa typically over a $20 bill," said Amber Fierro. "So that becomes inconvenient, so you have to find places that will cash your 50s and 100s to break it down so you can get gas or groceries, which is what we do.

The store has given surveillance video to police. If you have any tips, call Maricopa PD.