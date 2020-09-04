'Double Trouble': Baby koalas adorably wrestle at Australian wildlife sanctuary

Expand / Collapse search
Updated 2 hours ago
Brisbane, Australia

BRISBANE, Australia - We may be used to seeing koalas dozing peacefully in trees, but it turns out their babies have plenty of energy to burn.

Keepers at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Australia recorded video of two koala joeys playfully wrestling.

The youngsters, Corinda and Rosemary, are both 9 months old.

“If you are anything like us, you will not be able to get enough of Corinda and Rosemary. These little ladies are just nine months old, and of an age where they are always up to mischief!” the sanctuary said.

Staff said Corinda, the dark grey joey, had initially needed supplementary feeding from keepers, but has since gained enough strength that she no longer needs it.