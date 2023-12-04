Good Samaritan rescued man from mobile home fire: Phoenix FD

Phoenmix Fire officials say they are working to determine the cause of a fire that left a person without a home on the morning of Dec. 4.

The fire, according to reports, happened near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. Fire officials said crews were dispatched to the area just after 5:00 a.m. on Dec. 4 for reports of smoke coming from a home. When crews arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke.

"Prior to fire department arrival, one occupant of the affected unit had been rescued by a neighbor. He found the occupant unable to self-extricate, and successfully removed the victim from the burning mobile home," read a portion of the statement.

The victim, fire officials said, was treated on scene for smoke inhalation. He has since been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"The Community Assistance Program is working with the displaced victim," read a portion of the statement.