Hail and heavy rain hit Pine and Strawberry area along Mogollon Rim

The Brief Pine and Strawberry along the Mogollon Rim experienced heavy weather, including thunder, lightning, rain, and pea- to marble-sized hail. An elk hunter took a lunch break indoors to escape the heavy rain, loud thunder, and frequent lightning atop the Rim. The Pine and Strawberry area has received over 23 inches of rain so far this year, which is above average compared to its usual 19 inches by this time.



It was a wet day in the Pine and Strawberry area along the Mogollon Rim, complete with a mix of sunshine and hail.

Wild Weather:

The Pine and Strawberry area experienced cool, almost chilly weather throughout the day, along with thunder, lightning, rain, and a decent amount of hail.

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Hail Hits Area:

Viewer video showed pea- to marble-size hail coming down on a porch. It was likely not hard or big enough to cause significant damage, but it left behind mounds of a muddy hail mixture along the side of the roadway. The hail remained for a few hours, making driving slightly trickier.

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Local perspective:

Throughout the day, the region also experienced frequent thunder and lightning. An elk hunter who saw enough rough weather for one morning took a break for lunch indoors where it was warm and dry.

"Honest this morning, I was up on the roads up in the top of the rim and, you know, there’s a lot of lightning, a lot of thunder. Real loud. Came down heavy rain off and on. I decided to get out of there for a little while after the morning two-wheel drive," Daniel, a hunter, said.

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Total Rainfall:

The Pine and Strawberry area has received more than 23 inches of rain so far this year. That is above average, as the area usually receives closer to 19 inches by this point in the year. The latest rain will add to those totals.