Hundreds march in Phoenix for No Kings Day rally and early voting

The Brief Hundreds of people marched in downtown Phoenix from Grant Park to the Maricopa County Tabulation Center for the nationwide No Kings Day Rally. Participants dropped off their signed early ballots and urged community members to vote early by mail, drop box, or polling locations. Local officials and civic leaders, including Raquel Terán, Rep. Yassamin Ansari, and Sen. Ruben Gallego, spoke on the importance of protecting democracy and exercising voting rights.



Ahead of the midterm elections, crowds gathered across the country for No Kings Day rallies.

Local perspective:

"We are celebrating the fact that we can vote, and we can exercise our voice through our ballot," said Raquel Terán, executive director of Proyecto Progreso.

Hundreds of people marched in downtown Phoenix as part of the nationwide No Kings Day Rally.

Featured article

"This country has had no kings for many, many years, and it's not gonna start now. So our message to our community is we need them to go early. If they have their ballot, we need them to return it early, we need them to sign it complete, turn it in, and we're here to celebrate that we have a healthy democracy," Terán said.

Crowds Take Over Phoenix:

The No Kings Early Vote Day of Action started at Grant Park in Phoenix. The crowd marched from there to the Maricopa County Tabulation Center, where many of them dropped off their early ballots.

"I brought my ballot, signed, filled out and ready to go. Gonna march to the polls, submit our ballot. It's really, really important to vote early, it's safe, effective. I am really excited," said Rep. Yassamin Ansari.

Local Politicians Speak Out:

Many politicians spoke at the event.

"As proud Americans, it is important to show that our democracy is something we value, it is our civic duty to vote. Many Arizonans are struggling, healthcare has been taken away from millions of Americans," Rep. Ansari said.

Encouraging Voters:

They encouraged people to get out and exercise their right to vote.

"Just vote early, grab your ballot, fill it out, put it in the mail right now or walk it into a polling place, put it into a drop box. If you are anxious about what's happening in this country, want to have a voice, make sure to vote," said Sen. Ruben Gallego.