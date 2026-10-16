'No Kings' 2026: List of Arizona demonstration times, locations
PHOENIX - Demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement.
Local perspective:
More than 30 protests are scheduled for October 17 across Arizona.
Some of the No Kings: Vote Early demonstrations happening in the Valley are listed below:
Anthem
- Oct. 17, 10 a.m. - Noon
- W. Anthem Way & N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.
- Anthem, AZ 85086
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1035165
Apache Junction
- Oct. 17, 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.
- Apache Junction Marker
- S. Phelps Dr. & E. Old West Hwy.
- Apache Junction, AZ 85119
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1045219
Chandler
- Oct. 17, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Harter Park & Chandler Blvd.
- 250 N. Metro Blvd.
- Chandler, AZ 85226
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1021014
Fountain Hills
- Oct. 17, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
- N. Saguaro Blvd. & E. Ave. of the Fountains
- Fountain Hills, AZ 85268
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1021766
Gilbert
- Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Galveston Pedestrian Bridge
- 2825 W. Galveston St.
- Chandler, AZ 85224
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1029473
Glendale
- Oct. 17, 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
- Glendale Bridge Brigade
- N. 59th Ave. & Loop 101
- 20220 N. 59th Ave.
- Glendale, AZ 85308
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1033116
Mesa
- Oct. 17, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- U.S. 60 overpass on S. Stapley Dr.
- 1455 S. Stapley Dr.
- Mesa, AZ 85204
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1030198
Phoenix (North)
- Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Happy Valley Town Center
- 2500 W. Happy Valley Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85085
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1028416
Phoenix (Central)
- Oct. 17, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 7th Ave. & Osborn
- 620 W. Osborn Rd.
- Phoenix, AZ 85013
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1051022
Phoenix
- Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Grant Park
- 701 S. 3rd Ave.
- Phoenix, AZ 85003
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1040964
Scottsdale (North)
- Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Summit Plaza Parking
- 32700 N. Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85266
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1033056
Scottsdale (South)
- Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Scottsdale and Camelback
- 7135 E. Camelback Rd.
- Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1029202
Surprise
- Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- North Civic Center Dr. & Bell Rd.
- Surprise, AZ 85374
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1028354
Sun City
- Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Bell Rd. & N. 99th Ave.
- Sun City, AZ 85351
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1052157
Tempe
- Oct. 17, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Cole Park on the Pedestrian Bridge
- 2000 E. Carson Dr.
- Tempe, AZ 85282
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1021579
Queen Creek
- Oct. 17, 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
- N. Gantzel Rd. & W. Combs Rd.
- Queen Creek, AZ 85140
- https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1039205
For more Arizona locations and times, head to https://www.nokings.org.
Who organizes the "No Kings Day" protests?
"No Kings Day" protests are organized by Indivisible, a nonprofit coalition of political action groups, according to its website.
When were the last "No Kings Day" protests in Arizona?
On March 28, demonstrations were held in multiple locations.
Who created the "No Kings"name?
Dig deeper:
The term "No Kings" was coined by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.
What are the "No Kings Day" protests about?
Why you should care:
The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.
The No Kings Day of Defiance is a large single-day mobilization since President Donald Trump returned to office, according to organizers. Organizers explained that they are prepared for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealth.
The first No Kings Day protests occurred on June 14, 2025, and were in response to the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade in Washington, D.C., which coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.
People of all ages unite in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs, and waving American flags, the Associated Press reported, citing a call from organizers.
According to the 50501 Movement website, the organization states that the core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation. No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, the website noted.
What does "No Kings Day" mean?
The backstory:
The "No Kings" theme was arranged by the 50501 Movement. In 2025, protests were held to condemn President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the ex-leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Demonstrators have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from official event listings on mobilize.us; the official website of Indivisible; the official website of the 50501 Movement; NoKings.org website; and previous FOX 10 and LiveNOW from FOX reporting.