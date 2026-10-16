'No Kings' 2026: List of Arizona demonstration times, locations

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The Brief Demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement. More than 30 protests are scheduled for October 17 across Arizona. Events focus on rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of democracy through nonviolent action.



Demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement.

Local perspective:

More than 30 protests are scheduled for October 17 across Arizona.

Some of the No Kings: Vote Early demonstrations happening in the Valley are listed below:

Anthem

Oct. 17, 10 a.m. - Noon

W. Anthem Way & N. Gavilan Peak Pkwy.

Anthem, AZ 85086

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1035165

Apache Junction

Oct. 17, 7 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Apache Junction Marker

S. Phelps Dr. & E. Old West Hwy.

Apache Junction, AZ 85119

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1045219

Chandler

Oct. 17, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Harter Park & Chandler Blvd.

250 N. Metro Blvd.

Chandler, AZ 85226

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1021014

Fountain Hills

Oct. 17, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

N. Saguaro Blvd. & E. Ave. of the Fountains

Fountain Hills, AZ 85268

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1021766

Gilbert

Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Galveston Pedestrian Bridge

2825 W. Galveston St.

Chandler, AZ 85224

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1029473

Glendale

Oct. 17, 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Glendale Bridge Brigade

N. 59th Ave. & Loop 101

20220 N. 59th Ave.

Glendale, AZ 85308

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1033116

Mesa

Oct. 17, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

U.S. 60 overpass on S. Stapley Dr.

1455 S. Stapley Dr.

Mesa, AZ 85204

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1030198

Phoenix (North)

Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Happy Valley Town Center

2500 W. Happy Valley Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85085

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1028416

Phoenix (Central)

Oct. 17, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

7th Ave. & Osborn

620 W. Osborn Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85013

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1051022

Phoenix

Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Grant Park

701 S. 3rd Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

ttps://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1040964

Scottsdale (North)

Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Summit Plaza Parking

32700 N. Scottsdale Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85266

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1033056

Scottsdale (South)

Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Scottsdale and Camelback

7135 E. Camelback Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1029202

Surprise

Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

North Civic Center Dr. & Bell Rd.

Surprise, AZ 85374

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1028354

Sun City

Oct. 17, 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Bell Rd. & N. 99th Ave.

Sun City, AZ 85351

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1052157

Tempe

Oct. 17, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Cole Park on the Pedestrian Bridge

2000 E. Carson Dr.

Tempe, AZ 85282

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1021579

Queen Creek

Oct. 17, 8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

N. Gantzel Rd. & W. Combs Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85140

https://www.mobilize.us/nokings/event/1039205

For more Arizona locations and times, head to https://www.nokings.org.

Who organizes the "No Kings Day" protests?

"No Kings Day" protests are organized by Indivisible, a nonprofit coalition of political action groups, according to its website.

When were the last "No Kings Day" protests in Arizona?

On March 28, demonstrations were held in multiple locations.

Who created the "No Kings"name?

Dig deeper:

The term "No Kings" was coined by the 50501 Movement , a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

What are the "No Kings Day" protests about?

Why you should care:

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is a large single-day mobilization since President Donald Trump returned to office, according to organizers. Organizers explained that they are prepared for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealth.

The first No Kings Day protests occurred on June 14, 2025, and were in response to the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade in Washington, D.C., which coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

People of all ages unite in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs, and waving American flags, the Associated Press reported, citing a call from organizers.

According to the 50501 Movement website, the organization states that the core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation. No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, the website noted.

What does "No Kings Day" mean?

The backstory:

The "No Kings" theme was arranged by the 50501 Movement . In 2025, protests were held to condemn President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the ex-leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Demonstrators have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.