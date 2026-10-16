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'No Kings' 2026: List of Arizona demonstration times, locations

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Politics
Published October 16, 2026 4:28 PM MST
Published October 16, 2026 4:28 PM MST
article

Demonstrators at the March 28, 2026 'No Kings' rally in Scottsdale, Arizona. (File)

The Brief

    • Demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement.
    • More than 30 protests are scheduled for October 17 across Arizona.
    • Events focus on rejecting authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of democracy through nonviolent action.

PHOENIX - Demonstrations against the Trump administration are planned nationwide as part of the "No Kings" movement.

Local perspective:

More than 30 protests are scheduled for October 17 across Arizona.

Some of the No Kings: Vote Early demonstrations happening in the Valley are listed below:

Anthem

Apache Junction

Chandler

Fountain Hills

Gilbert

Glendale

Mesa

Phoenix (North)

Phoenix (Central)

Phoenix

Scottsdale (North)

Scottsdale (South)

Surprise

Sun City

Tempe

Queen Creek

For more Arizona locations and times, head to https://www.nokings.org.

Who organizes the "No Kings Day" protests?

"No Kings Day" protests are organized by Indivisible, a nonprofit coalition of political action groups, according to its website

When were the last "No Kings Day" protests in Arizona?

On March 28, demonstrations were held in multiple locations.

Thousands rally for "No Kings" protests across Arizona
Thousands rally for "No Kings" protests across Arizona

Thousands rally for "No Kings" protests across Arizona

Thousands of people took to the Arizona streets on March 28 protesting the Trump administration's policies on "No Kings Day." 

Who created the "No Kings"name?

Dig deeper:

The term "No Kings" was coined by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of people who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

What are the "No Kings Day" protests about?

Why you should care:

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics, and the militarization of the country’s democracy, according to a statement by organizers.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is a large single-day mobilization since President Donald Trump returned to office, according to organizers. Organizers explained that they are prepared for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealth.

The first No Kings Day protests occurred on June 14, 2025, and were in response to the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary military parade in Washington, D.C., which coincided with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

People of all ages unite in the protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs, and waving American flags, the Associated Press reported, citing a call from organizers.

According to the 50501 Movement website, the organization states that the core principle behind all "No Kings" events is a commitment to nonviolent action, and participants are expected to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation. No weapons of any kind should be taken to "No Kings" events, the website noted. 

What does "No Kings Day" mean?

The backstory:

The "No Kings" theme was arranged by the 50501 Movement. In 2025, protests were held to condemn President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the ex-leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a government organization designed to slash federal spending. Demonstrators have called for Trump to be "dethroned" as they compare his actions to those of a king and not a democratically elected president.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from official event listings on mobilize.us; the official website of Indivisible; the official website of the 50501 Movement; NoKings.org website; and previous FOX 10 and LiveNOW from FOX reporting.

PoliticsPhoenixNewsDonald J. Trump