Mesa Police searching for missing, endangered 11-year-old girl

Mesa Police are asking for the public's help in finding an 11-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her home near Gilbert and McKellips roads on March 4.

Christina Mildor is being considered an endangered runaway, and was last seen at 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Police say she left on foot.

She is described as a 5'7", 130-pound Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. Her hair is reportedly pulled back in a bun.

Christina Milldor (Mesa PD)

Mildor was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a floral shirt underneath and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mesa PD's Missing Persons Unit at 480-644-2211.

