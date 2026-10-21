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Mesa storm damage: Trees down, cars smashed by powerful winds

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published October 21, 2026 5:39 PM MST
Published October 21, 2026 5:39 PM MST
Mesa residents clean up after tornado-like storm hits the area
Mesa residents clean up after tornado-like storm hits the area

Mesa residents clean up after tornado-like storm hits the area

Clean-up is underway in Mesa after severe winds knocked down large trees, damaged roofs, and smashed car windows. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz caught up with residents, who described the sudden storm as tornado-like.

The Brief

    • Storm clean-up is underway in Mesa after powerful winds knocked down large trees, damaged vehicles, and toppled tall lights at a local park.
    • Residents described the sudden, severe weather as almost tornado-like, and widespread roof damage has been reported across the area.
    • The National Weather Service has not yet determined if the storm was a microburst.

MESA, Ariz. - Storm clean-up is underway in Mesa following powerful winds, rain and hail Tuesday night that caused damage. 

Local perspective:

Lots of trees were knocked down in the area of University and Gilbert roads. Neighbors described some of the weather on Oct. 20 as almost tornado-like.

Image 1 of 2

 

Downed Trees:

The pastor of Grace United Methodist church said they are counting their blessings that the weather didn’t appear to affect any of their buildings, but it did knock down an outside wall and topple over several very large trees on the property.

The pastor said the trees are more than 40 years old, and it is sad they fell, but she is glad things weren’t worse. 

More Storm Damage:

Just down the road from the church, multiple cars were seen at an apartment complex dented with their windows smashed in after storms knocked trees and branches into the awning of a carport. People living there say the weather started as light rain, but within minutes came some of the most powerful winds they’ve ever encountered.

"The wind started blowing, and then I shut my door and, you know, the wind was blowing my door open. I swear it was gonna come off the hinges if I wasn’t holding it," resident Matt said.

"When [Matt] went back outside, all he saw was the wind swirling, he couldn’t see anything in front of us, in front of him," resident Veronica added.

Repair Assessment:

At nearby Quail Run Park, tall lights were toppled over onto the sports field. A roofer out assessing damage on Oct. 21 said after the wind, rain, and hail, there are a lot of repairs to be done in the area.

"There’s catastrophic roof damage to everybody. I mean, even the windows were damaged, broken frames on the plastic windows. We’re seeing a lot of damage out here. I’ve been on a dozen roofs this morning already. Every one of them is damaged. You know, if you’re in the Mesa area, East Valley, west part of Mesa to Chandler, probably safe to say you got some roof damage," said Michael Blydenburgh, project manager for Prowest Roof & Restoration.

Related

Arizona weather forecast: Tornado warnings and heavy hail hit the High Country
article

Arizona weather forecast: Tornado warnings and heavy hail hit the High Country

Scattered storms and severe thunderstorm warnings bring heavy rain, pingpong-ball-sized hail, and tornado risks across Arizona.

What they're saying:

The National Weather Service has not yet ruled the storm as a microburst, but neighbors say it certainly looks like it could have been.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from a pastor of a local church; Matt, an affected resident; Veronica, an affected resident; Michael Blydenburgh, project manager for Prowest Roof & Restoration; FOX 10 reporter Taylor Wirtz; and previous FOX 10 reports. 

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