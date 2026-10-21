Mesa storm damage: Trees down, cars smashed by powerful winds

The Brief Storm clean-up is underway in Mesa after powerful winds knocked down large trees, damaged vehicles, and toppled tall lights at a local park. Residents described the sudden, severe weather as almost tornado-like, and widespread roof damage has been reported across the area. The National Weather Service has not yet determined if the storm was a microburst.



Storm clean-up is underway in Mesa following powerful winds, rain and hail Tuesday night that caused damage.

Local perspective:

Lots of trees were knocked down in the area of University and Gilbert roads. Neighbors described some of the weather on Oct. 20 as almost tornado-like.

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Downed Trees:

The pastor of Grace United Methodist church said they are counting their blessings that the weather didn’t appear to affect any of their buildings, but it did knock down an outside wall and topple over several very large trees on the property.

The pastor said the trees are more than 40 years old, and it is sad they fell, but she is glad things weren’t worse.

More Storm Damage:

Just down the road from the church, multiple cars were seen at an apartment complex dented with their windows smashed in after storms knocked trees and branches into the awning of a carport. People living there say the weather started as light rain, but within minutes came some of the most powerful winds they’ve ever encountered.

"The wind started blowing, and then I shut my door and, you know, the wind was blowing my door open. I swear it was gonna come off the hinges if I wasn’t holding it," resident Matt said.

"When [Matt] went back outside, all he saw was the wind swirling, he couldn’t see anything in front of us, in front of him," resident Veronica added.

Repair Assessment:

At nearby Quail Run Park, tall lights were toppled over onto the sports field. A roofer out assessing damage on Oct. 21 said after the wind, rain, and hail, there are a lot of repairs to be done in the area.

"There’s catastrophic roof damage to everybody. I mean, even the windows were damaged, broken frames on the plastic windows. We’re seeing a lot of damage out here. I’ve been on a dozen roofs this morning already. Every one of them is damaged. You know, if you’re in the Mesa area, East Valley, west part of Mesa to Chandler, probably safe to say you got some roof damage," said Michael Blydenburgh, project manager for Prowest Roof & Restoration.

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What they're saying:

The National Weather Service has not yet ruled the storm as a microburst, but neighbors say it certainly looks like it could have been.