Missouri house damaged after boat runs aground and slams into it, ejecting 8 passengers

By Bradford Betz
Published 
Updated 1:42PM
Missouri
FOX News
boat1.jpg article

All eight passengers onboard were ejected. (MSHP Troop F)

Eight passengers were injured at the Lake of Ozarks late Saturday after a boat ran aground and slammed into a house before overturning.  

The crash happened just midnight. Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2014 Nortech boat ran aground near the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm. All eight passengers on board were ejected. 

AUSTIN PEAY FOOTBALL MOURNS LOSS OF FRESHMAN PLAYER JEREMIAH COLLINS, WHO DIED IN CAR CRASH

The passengers were transported to Lake Regional for treatment, according to an incident report from MSHP. The passengers’ ages ranged from 21 to 51. 

e32cf790-boat2.jpg

The vessel overturned after running aground. (MSHP Troop F)

Expand

It was not clear whether anyone inside the home was injured.

The boat driver, 47-year-old Adam Ramirez of Huntington Beach, CA, was arrested and charged with BWI with serious injury. He was later released for medical treatment. 

