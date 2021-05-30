Phoenix Fire: Car went over I-17 overpass

article

A spokesperson with the Phoenix Fire Department says he is gathering information on a car that went over an I-17 overpass on May 30.

According to Cpt. Todd Keller, the incident happened at I-17 and Indian School Road, but no other details have been released.

According to DPS officials, a vehicle involved in another crash in the area rolled into the southbound lanes of I-17, into oncoming traffic.

ADOT officials say at one point, I-17's southbound lanes are closed near Indian School Road, and all traffic must exit at Camelback. Two left lanes have since reopened.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

