Phoenix hailstorm damages north Phoenix pain clinic

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The Brief A violent hailstorm caused extensive damage to Sun Pain Management in north Phoenix, forcing that location to temporarily close. Staff say baseball-sized hail punched through the clinic roof in about 15 minutes, causing intense flooding, falling ceiling tiles, and damaged medical equipment. While the clinic works to clean and rebuild, patients are being redirected to other locations or virtual visits.



Two days after a violent hailstorm tore through parts of Phoenix, one local clinic is still dealing with extensive damage.

What they're saying:

"Absolutely insane. I’ve lived in Arizona for about 15 or 20 years, and I’ve never seen anything like that," said Dr. David Towns with Sun Pain Management.

Inside Sun Pain Management near 19th Avenue and Peoria Avenue, traces of Wednesday’s storm remain visible in every room.

"We had baseball-sized hail that came out of nowhere — and in about 15 minutes, tore through our roof and created intense flooding throughout the entire building. Every part of every room was just pouring water in through the ceiling. Ceiling tiles were falling down on all of our equipment, on our patients," Towns said.

Employees had to act fast as water covered the floors.

"There was an inch of water throughout the floor. People were trying to mop up water with towels and bedsheets," Towns said.

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Beyond the building:

The destruction did not stop at the clinic walls. Outside, the storm battered vehicles parked out front just as hard.

"You can see the size of the hail, the damage it did to the windshield, it did to the roof. You can see all over the top of the car, all the dents from the damage," Towns said.

With debris and dirt still scattered throughout the facility, staff members expect it to be a slow, costly road to recovery.

"I know the initial quote for the roof was around 300 thousand dollars just for the roof. That doesn’t include the air conditioning units. That doesn’t include a lot of the damage we see in here. That doesn’t include damaged equipment," Towns said.

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What's next:

For now, the clinic’s focus is getting patients back through the doors.

"We’re just trying to get the claims processed as quick as possible, get the roof taken care of, we’re trying to dry out everything inside. Make sure everything is safe and clean so we can get our patients back in here as quick as possible," Towns said.

Until then, staff members are sending patients to their other locations or offering virtual appointments.