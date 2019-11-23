Pilot rescued after plane gets caught in power lines near Shakopee, Minn.

article

A pilot was able to escape without injury after his plane became tangled in high-voltage power wires near Shakopee, Minnesota on Saturday.

Firefighters say they were called for the crash just before 4 p.m. for the crash on the 2500 block of West 150th Street in Jackson Township.

At the scene, fire crews say they found the plane hanging from the power lines.

They were able to successfully rescue the pilot, who wasn't injured. Hours later, Xcel Energy crews were able to help get the plane back on the ground.