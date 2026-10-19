Pilots safe after military helicopter crashes in Lake Havasu City
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - Two pilots were not hurt after a military helicopter crashed on Sunday night in western Arizona.
What we know:
The crash happened at 10:14 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Lake Havasu City near London Bridge Road and the Windsor launch ramp.
Lake Havasu City officials say when firefighters got to the scene, they found that a military helicopter crash-landed in the parking lot. Two pilots on board the helicopter walked away from the crash and were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
A fuel leak caused by the crash was contained by firefighters.
What's next:
The cause of the crash is being investigated by military personnel.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lake Havasu City Manager's Office in a news release.