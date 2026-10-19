Pilots safe after military helicopter crashes in Lake Havasu City

The Brief Lake Havasu City officials say a military helicopter crash-landed on Oct. 18 in a parking lot near London Bridge Road and the Windsor launch ramp. Two pilots on board the helicopter walked away from the crash and were not hurt. Military personnel will investigate the cause of the crash.



Two pilots were not hurt after a military helicopter crashed on Sunday night in western Arizona.

What we know:

The crash happened at 10:14 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Lake Havasu City near London Bridge Road and the Windsor launch ramp.

Lake Havasu City officials say when firefighters got to the scene, they found that a military helicopter crash-landed in the parking lot. Two pilots on board the helicopter walked away from the crash and were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

A fuel leak caused by the crash was contained by firefighters.

What's next:

The cause of the crash is being investigated by military personnel.