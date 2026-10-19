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Pilots safe after military helicopter crashes in Lake Havasu City

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Military
Updated October 19, 2026 8:19 AM MST Published October 19, 2026 8:17 AM MST

The Brief

    • Lake Havasu City officials say a military helicopter crash-landed on Oct. 18 in a parking lot near London Bridge Road and the Windsor launch ramp.
    • Two pilots on board the helicopter walked away from the crash and were not hurt.
    • Military personnel will investigate the cause of the crash.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. - Two pilots were not hurt after a military helicopter crashed on Sunday night in western Arizona.

What we know:

The crash happened at 10:14 p.m. on Oct. 18 in Lake Havasu City near London Bridge Road and the Windsor launch ramp.

Lake Havasu City officials say when firefighters got to the scene, they found that a military helicopter crash-landed in the parking lot. Two pilots on board the helicopter walked away from the crash and were taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

A fuel leak caused by the crash was contained by firefighters.

What's next:

The cause of the crash is being investigated by military personnel.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Lake Havasu City Manager's Office in a news release.

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