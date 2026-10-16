Shooting reported on Loop 101 in Scottsdale
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SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A shooting investigation partially blocked a freeway in Scottsdale early Friday morning.
What we know:
According to Salt River police, officers responded at 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 16 to a person who had been shot on the northbound Loop 101 near the Chaparral Road off-ramp.
Due to the investigation, the Chaparral exit ramp is closed.
What we don't know:
The victim wasn't identified, and their current condition is unknown. It's also unknown what sparked the shooting.
What's next:
Police and the FBI are investigating the incident.
Map of where the shooting happened:
The Source: The Salt River Police Department and the Arizona Department of Transportation.