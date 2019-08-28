Texas police search for woman who used saw to break into Botox clinic

Police are searching for a woman who was captured on camera using a power tool to break into a Botox clinic in Sugar Land, Texas.

The burglary happened at the Botox RN MD Spa Friday night.

When she couldn’t open the door, police say the woman grabbed a grinding saw and used it to cut into the clinic’s front door.

Police say she stole anti-aging products before getting back into her light colored Mercedes SUV and driving away.

The woman is described as a white female, 35-45 years old, wearing a light colored top with dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.