Texas police search for woman who used saw to break into Botox clinic
SUGAR LAND, Texas - Police are searching for a woman who was captured on camera using a power tool to break into a Botox clinic in Sugar Land, Texas.
The burglary happened at the Botox RN MD Spa Friday night.
When she couldn’t open the door, police say the woman grabbed a grinding saw and used it to cut into the clinic’s front door.
Police say she stole anti-aging products before getting back into her light colored Mercedes SUV and driving away.
The woman is described as a white female, 35-45 years old, wearing a light colored top with dark colored pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.