Texas police search for woman who used saw to break into Botox clinic

Sugar Land police are search for a woman who was captured on camera using a power tool to break into a Botox clinic.

The burglary happened at the Botox RN MD Spa Friday night.

When she couldn’t open the door, police say the woman grabbed a grinding saw and used it to cut into the clinic’s front door.

Police say she stole anti-aging products before getting back into her light colored Mercedes SUV and driving away.

The woman is described as a white female, 35-45 years old, wearing a light colored top with dark colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.