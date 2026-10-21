Tornado warnings and large hail hit northern Arizona during severe storms

The Brief Severe weather pounded northern Arizona on Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall, hail, and multiple tornado warnings across the region. The National Weather Service placed northern Arizona under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday while a flood watch for northern and central Arizona remains in effect through Thursday night.



Severe weather battered the high country on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, hail, and multiple tornado warnings. The National Weather Service placed northern Arizona under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

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What they're saying:

"I got the alert on my phone about the possible tornado," said Karin Mougin, a Flagstaff resident.

That alert prompted Mougin to take cover.

"I was kind of scrambling because we just don't have a basement like in the Midwest to go into, so yeah, I felt a little scared at that point, like where do I go?" Mougin said. "All of a sudden, the hail started hitting. It was bouncing off the windows, the front deck, I could just hear like bang, bang, bang, bang."

Some reports came in of hail as big as golf balls.

"I saw the huge hail that was like, I don't know, bigger than the quarter," Mougin said. "It was the biggest hail I've ever seen up here."

Northern and central Arizona remain under a flood watch through Thursday night following severe storms.

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Just a few miles from downtown Flagstaff, creeks were flowing and banks were lined with pellets of ice.

Travelers passing through the area monitored weather alerts and kept a close eye on the forecast.

"Several alerts for Tornado Warnings from roughly 1 this morning, I think at 3, and we just had one here just about a couple of hours ago," one traveler passing through the area said.

"My niece was watching us on radar because she was in Tennessee … and she sent us the map and said you might want to pull over. Well, we were behind it, so it worked out perfect," the traveler said.

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What's next:

A flood watch for northern and central Arizona remains in effect through Thursday night.