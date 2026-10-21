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Tornado warnings and large hail hit northern Arizona during severe storms

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published October 21, 2026 4:49 PM MST
Published October 21, 2026 4:49 PM MST
Flood watch in effect for northern Arizona
Flood watch in effect for northern Arizona

Flood watch in effect for northern Arizona

Severe storms brought heavy rainfall and large hail to Flagstaff as the National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in northern Arizona. FOX 10's Megan Spector reports.

The Brief

    • Severe weather pounded northern Arizona on Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall, hail, and multiple tornado warnings across the region.
    • The National Weather Service placed northern Arizona under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday while a flood watch for northern and central Arizona remains in effect through Thursday night.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Severe weather battered the high country on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, hail, and multiple tornado warnings. The National Weather Service placed northern Arizona under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Related

Hail and heavy rain hit Pine and Strawberry area along Mogollon Rim
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Hail and heavy rain hit Pine and Strawberry area along Mogollon Rim

Pine and Strawberry along the Mogollon Rim experienced heavy weather, including thunder, lightning, rain, and pea- to marble-sized hail.

What they're saying:

"I got the alert on my phone about the possible tornado," said Karin Mougin, a Flagstaff resident.

That alert prompted Mougin to take cover.

"I was kind of scrambling because we just don't have a basement like in the Midwest to go into, so yeah, I felt a little scared at that point, like where do I go?" Mougin said. "All of a sudden, the hail started hitting. It was bouncing off the windows, the front deck, I could just hear like bang, bang, bang, bang."

Some reports came in of hail as big as golf balls.

"I saw the huge hail that was like, I don't know, bigger than the quarter," Mougin said. "It was the biggest hail I've ever seen up here."

Northern and central Arizona remain under a flood watch through Thursday night following severe storms.

Dig deeper:

Just a few miles from downtown Flagstaff, creeks were flowing and banks were lined with pellets of ice.

Travelers passing through the area monitored weather alerts and kept a close eye on the forecast.

"Several alerts for Tornado Warnings from roughly 1 this morning, I think at 3, and we just had one here just about a couple of hours ago," one traveler passing through the area said.

"My niece was watching us on radar because she was in Tennessee … and she sent us the map and said you might want to pull over. Well, we were behind it, so it worked out perfect," the traveler said.

Related

Arizona weather forecast: Tornado warnings and heavy hail hit the High Country
article

Arizona weather forecast: Tornado warnings and heavy hail hit the High Country

Scattered storms and severe thunderstorm warnings bring heavy rain, pingpong-ball-sized hail, and tornado risks across Arizona.

What's next:

A flood watch for northern and central Arizona remains in effect through Thursday night.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the National Weather Service; Karin Mougin, a Flagstaff resident; and travelers passing through Northern Arizona.

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