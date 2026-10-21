Tornado warnings and large hail hit northern Arizona during severe storms
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Severe weather battered the high country on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain, hail, and multiple tornado warnings. The National Weather Service placed northern Arizona under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
What they're saying:
"I got the alert on my phone about the possible tornado," said Karin Mougin, a Flagstaff resident.
That alert prompted Mougin to take cover.
"I was kind of scrambling because we just don't have a basement like in the Midwest to go into, so yeah, I felt a little scared at that point, like where do I go?" Mougin said. "All of a sudden, the hail started hitting. It was bouncing off the windows, the front deck, I could just hear like bang, bang, bang, bang."
Some reports came in of hail as big as golf balls.
"I saw the huge hail that was like, I don't know, bigger than the quarter," Mougin said. "It was the biggest hail I've ever seen up here."
Northern and central Arizona remain under a flood watch through Thursday night following severe storms.
Dig deeper:
Just a few miles from downtown Flagstaff, creeks were flowing and banks were lined with pellets of ice.
Travelers passing through the area monitored weather alerts and kept a close eye on the forecast.
"Several alerts for Tornado Warnings from roughly 1 this morning, I think at 3, and we just had one here just about a couple of hours ago," one traveler passing through the area said.
"My niece was watching us on radar because she was in Tennessee … and she sent us the map and said you might want to pull over. Well, we were behind it, so it worked out perfect," the traveler said.
What's next:
A flood watch for northern and central Arizona remains in effect through Thursday night.
The Source: Information in this report was gathered from the National Weather Service; Karin Mougin, a Flagstaff resident; and travelers passing through Northern Arizona.