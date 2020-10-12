Two arrested for racing over 100 mph along Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Troopers say they’ve arrested two drivers who were racing across the Sunshine Skyway Bridge at speeds well over 100 miles per hour yesterday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday when a trooper patrolling the northbound span spotted two vehicles “obviously racing.”

He caught up to the cars and clocked one of them at 108 mph; the second car was allegedly going 117 mph.

The speed limit along the Skyway Bridge is 65.

Suspect vehicles highlighted. Via FHP video.

The trooper pulled over the first car, a 2013 Subaru Impreza, and arrested the woman behind the wheel, Danielle Hebner of Belleair Bluffs.

A second trooper was able to pull over the other car, a red 1991 Eagle Talon, and arrest that driver, Jose Pavez of New Port Richey.

Via FHP video

Photos via PCSO

Hebner, 28, and Pavez, 32, each face racing and reckless driving charges.

Sunshine Skyway Bridge (file)

Both cars were impounded.

