Woman dies after being found injured underneath car, suspect accused of murder

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The Brief Kiersten Fabiani was found severely injured underneath a car in the backyard of a north Phoenix home on Oct. 8. Fabiani was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries where she died days later. On Oct. 20, police announced the arrest of 54-year-old Anthony Errigo Jr. He's accused of first-degree murder.



An arrest has been made after police say a woman died after she was found severely injured underneath a car in a north Phoenix backyard.

What we know:

Phoenix police say 61-year-old Kiersten Fabiani was found with severe injuries at around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 8 near 40th Street and Greenway Road.

Fabiani was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Police say she was unable to give investigators a statement about what happened. She died on Oct. 18.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to Fabiani's death, but investigators said her injuries were consistent with an assault, and her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Suspect Arrested:

On Oct. 20, police said Anthony Errigo Jr. was arrested by detectives near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Errigo Jr. was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Map of the area where the victim was found: