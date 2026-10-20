Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, San Carlos, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, Southeast Gila County
7
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Aguila Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Northwest Valley, Deer Valley, East Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, West Pinal County, Central Phoenix, Northwest Pinal County, Fountain Hills/East Mesa
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 11:00 PM MST, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, White Mountains, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Northern Gila County, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County
Flood Watch
from WED 6:00 AM MDT until FRI 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from WED 5:00 AM MST until THU 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau

Woman dies after being found injured underneath car, suspect accused of murder

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Updated October 20, 2026 11:31 AM MST Published October 20, 2026 11:29 AM MST
article

Anthony Errigo Jr.

The Brief

    • Kiersten Fabiani was found severely injured underneath a car in the backyard of a north Phoenix home on Oct. 8.
    • Fabiani was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries where she died days later.
    • On Oct. 20, police announced the arrest of 54-year-old Anthony Errigo Jr. He's accused of first-degree murder.

PHOENIX - An arrest has been made after police say a woman died after she was found severely injured underneath a car in a north Phoenix backyard.

What we know:

Phoenix police say 61-year-old Kiersten Fabiani was found with severe injuries at around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 8 near 40th Street and Greenway Road.

Fabiani was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Police say she was unable to give investigators a statement about what happened. She died on Oct. 18.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what led up to Fabiani's death, but investigators said her injuries were consistent with an assault, and her death was being investigated as a homicide.

Suspect Arrested:

On Oct. 20, police said Anthony Errigo Jr. was arrested by detectives near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Errigo Jr. was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.

Map of the area where the victim was found:

The Source: The Phoenix Police Department

Crime and Public SafetyNorth PhoenixNews