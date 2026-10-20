Woman dies after being found injured underneath car, suspect accused of murder
PHOENIX - An arrest has been made after police say a woman died after she was found severely injured underneath a car in a north Phoenix backyard.
What we know:
Phoenix police say 61-year-old Kiersten Fabiani was found with severe injuries at around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 8 near 40th Street and Greenway Road.
Fabiani was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition. Police say she was unable to give investigators a statement about what happened. She died on Oct. 18.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what led up to Fabiani's death, but investigators said her injuries were consistent with an assault, and her death was being investigated as a homicide.
Suspect Arrested:
On Oct. 20, police said Anthony Errigo Jr. was arrested by detectives near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road.
Errigo Jr. was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence.
Map of the area where the victim was found:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department