Unauthorized access reported at Chandler-Gilbert Community College early voting site

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The Brief Maricopa County election officials are investigating unauthorized after-hours access to printer paper trays at an early voting location at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Election workers found paper trays on three ballot-on-demand printers appeared to have been opened overnight, but no voters were affected. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and campus security are investigating the incident.



Unauthorized after-hours access to an early voting site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College was reported Friday by the Maricopa County Recorder's Office (MCRO).

What we know:

An election inspector discovered on Oct. 16 that paper trays on three ballot-on-demand printers appeared to have been opened overnight, the recorder's office said, adding that no voters were affected.

"As an important reminder, it is MCRO procedure to remove and secure all ballot paper nightly, rendering the trays empty and unable to be used," the news release said. "Upon notice from the inspector, the Recorder’s Office immediately dispatched replacement equipment to the early voting site and returned the original devices for a full forensic examination. Early voting continued on the replacement equipment without interruption."

Early voting started on Oct. 7. For additional information on early voting, requesting a mail-in ballot, or key election deadlines, click here.

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What we don't know:

Officials did not release the name of the person who accessed the early voting site without permission.

What's next:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was notified and is working with the college's campus security to investigate. MCRO says while this might've been an instance of human error, the investigation will determine what exactly happened.

"Transparency and accountability are essential to ensuring public trust. Voters deserve to know when concerns arise and have confidence that we will respond promptly, investigate thoroughly, and share our findings," Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap said.

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