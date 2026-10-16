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Unauthorized access reported at Chandler-Gilbert Community College early voting site

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
2026 Elections
Published October 16, 2026 6:20 PM MST
Published October 16, 2026 6:20 PM MST
article

A sign points to a voting center in Scottsdale, Arizona, on October 7, 2026, on the first day of early voting for the midterm elections. (Photo by Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Maricopa County election officials are investigating unauthorized after-hours access to printer paper trays at an early voting location at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.
    • Election workers found paper trays on three ballot-on-demand printers appeared to have been opened overnight, but no voters were affected.
    • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and campus security are investigating the incident.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Unauthorized after-hours access to an early voting site at Chandler-Gilbert Community College was reported Friday by the Maricopa County Recorder's Office (MCRO).

What we know:

An election inspector discovered on Oct. 16 that paper trays on three ballot-on-demand printers appeared to have been opened overnight, the recorder's office said, adding that no voters were affected.

"As an important reminder, it is MCRO procedure to remove and secure all ballot paper nightly, rendering the trays empty and unable to be used," the news release said. "Upon notice from the inspector, the Recorder’s Office immediately dispatched replacement equipment to the early voting site and returned the original devices for a full forensic examination. Early voting continued on the replacement equipment without interruption."

Early voting started on Oct. 7. For additional information on early voting, requesting a mail-in ballot, or key election deadlines, click here.

Related

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Arizona 2026 voter checklist: Important deadlines, ID rules, and voting options

Everything you need to know to make your voice heard. Get the facts on mail ballot cutoff dates, emergency voting hours, and reporting election violations.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release the name of the person who accessed the early voting site without permission.

What's next:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was notified and is working with the college's campus security to investigate. MCRO says while this might've been an instance of human error, the investigation will determine what exactly happened.

"Transparency and accountability are essential to ensuring public trust. Voters deserve to know when concerns arise and have confidence that we will respond promptly, investigate thoroughly, and share our findings," Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap said.

RELATED REPORTS

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from an official news release by the Maricopa County Recorder's Office and a statement from Maricopa County Recorder Justin Heap.

2026 ElectionsMaricopa CountyNews