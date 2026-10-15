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Developing

White powder incident at Arizona State Capitol under joint FBI, DPS investigation

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 15, 2026 5:43 PM MST
Published October 15, 2026 5:43 PM MST
White powder envelope sent to Arizona Capitol
White powder envelope sent to Arizona Capitol

White powder envelope sent to Arizona Capitol

An envelope filled with white powder prompted evacuations at the Arizona State Capitol Executive Tower on the night of Oct. 15. FOX 10's Taylor Wirtz has the latest details.

The Brief

    • An envelope containing white powder was sent to the Arizona Department of State on Oct. 15, prompting evacuations at the Arizona State Capitol Executive Tower.
    • Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes called the incident a targeted threat after staff members opened the envelope.
    • No injuries have been reported, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating alongside the FBI.

PHOENIX - An envelope containing white powder prompted evacuations and a joint investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the FBI at the Arizona State Capitol's Executive Tower Thursday night.

What we know:

Secretary of State Adrian Fontes calls the incident a "targeted threat" after he says the Arizona Department of State received an envelope filled with white powder "that was opened by staff" on Oct. 15.

"The Office has followed appropriate protocols by calling law enforcement and hazmat response, isolating the material and individuals who were exposed, evacuating all other employees, and shutting off floor access," Fontes said.

There are no reported injuries at this time, and the investigation remains active, DPS spokesperson Bart Graves says.

‘We will not be scared out of doing our jobs’

"This is a sobering moment that highlights the reality of election administration in this country today. I am thankful for my staff that acted quickly and are taking the lead from law-enforcement and hazmat experts on a response to ensure the safety of my entire staff and our customers. We will not be scared out of doing our jobs on behalf of the voters of Arizona. As the election closes in, we know that threats will continue and we are on high alert to protect everyone on our team that is working overtime to serve Arizona," Fontes said.

The tower houses the offices of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes and other state officials.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the white powder or determined how it entered the building. It remains unclear if the envelope contained a message or who was the intended recipient.

Staff opened an envelope containing white powder at the Arizona State Capitol Executive Tower, leading to evacuations and a hazmat response on Oct. 15, Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Adrian Fontes, Secretary of State; and Bart Graves, spokesperson with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Crime and Public SafetyArizona PoliticsNewsAdrian FontesPhoenix