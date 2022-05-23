1 dead in crash on I-17 in north Phoenix

A deadly three-car crash has closed Interstate 17 in north Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just after 4 a.m. on May 23 along the northbound lanes of I-17 at milepost 211.

One person was killed in the crash. The freeway is closed at Cactus Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen the northbound lanes.

A deadly three-car crash closed Interstate 17 in north Phoenix on May 23. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

