1 person dead following crash in north Phoenix, according to police

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
North Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix
Police lights article

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officials say a person is dead following a crash in Phoenix on the afternoon of Feb. 15

The crash, according to a brief statement released by Sgt. Ann Justus, happened north of the intersection of Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive. Few other information have been released on the crash.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

