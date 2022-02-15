Expand / Collapse search
Allister Adel: Top prosecutors want Maricopa County attorney to resign

By , FOX 10 Staff and Associated Press
Published 
Updated 12:39PM
Maricopa County
FOX 10 Phoenix

Allister Adel: Top prosecutors want Maricopa County attorney to resign

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and the state bar have received a letter demanding that Allister Adel resigns as county attorney.

The letter sent on Feb. 14 by chiefs of five criminal divisions in the office said Adel called into question her ability to do her job by rarely being in the office, showing signs of being inebriated during phone calls and not providing leadership.

During a Nov. 30 meeting, the letter said, "we asked you to step up. You have either been unwilling or unable to do so. Therefore, we are now asking you to step down, so that you and MCAO can finally begin the healing process."

In November 2020, when she was elected, Adel underwent emergency surgery election night for a brain bleed after a fall. She was back full-time the following spring but in August went to rehab for alcohol abuse, an eating disorder and other issues. In September, she confirmed she was working remotely from an out-of-state treatment facility.

She later returned to work, but the letter said she is rarely in the office despite saying she would do so.

Adel has rejected all calls for her to resign.

"Unfortunately, politics does funny things to people, and I’m not going anywhere. This has not made me waver. The criticism, the calls for me to resign. I’m not resigning," she said.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.

