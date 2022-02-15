State Rep. Mark Finchem, Kelli Ward among those subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee over fake electors plot

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
7
Wind Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Northwest Pinal County, Dripping Springs
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM MST, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

State Rep. Mark Finchem, Kelli Ward among those subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee over fake electors plot

By Associated Press
Published 
Capitol Riot
Associated Press

(Related Video) Capitol Insurrection: Arizona congressmen look back on year since January 6

The fallout from the Capitol insurrection continues and it has a lasting connection to Arizona. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.

PHOENIX (AP) - The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection subpoenaed six more individuals, including former Trump campaign members and state lawmakers, Tuesday over the efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states.

The panel is seeking testimony and records from the individuals who they say had knowledge of or participated in efforts to send false "alternate electors" in seven of the states President Joe Biden rightfully won.

"The Select Committee is seeking information about efforts to send false slates of electors to Washington and change the outcome of the 2020 election," Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, said in a statement. "We're seeking records and testimony from former campaign officials and other individuals in various states who we believe have relevant information about the planning and implementation of those plans."

The individuals subpoenaed include Michael Roman and Gary Michael Brown, who served as directors for Trump's 2020 reelection campaign. The committee believes the two men reportedly promoted allegations of election fraud as well as encouraged state legislators to appoint false slates of electors. Pennsylvania State Rep. Douglas Mastriano and former chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Laura Cox, were also subpoenaed.

Mastriano, a former Army officer currently seeking Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial nomination, was among Trump's most dedicated supporters during the 2020 campaign. He helped organize and host a four-hour state Senate Republican policy hearing regarding the election on Nov. 25 at a hotel conference room in Gettysburg. It was attended by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Trump addressed the hearing remotely, claiming during a roughly 11-minute call that the election had been rigged.

Arizonans among those subpoenaed

Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem

State Rep. Mark Finchem (Courtesy: Arizona State Legislature)

Two of the six individuals subpoenaed are from Arizona: State Rep. Mark Finchem and state Republican Party chair Kelli Ward.

Finchem and Ward's subpoenas came weeks after Arizonans Nancy Cottle and Loraine B. Pellegrino were subpoenaed by the same committee.

According to the official canvass of the November 2020 election by the Arizona Secretary of State's office, Cottle, Pellegrino and Ward would have served as official electors for Trump, had Trump won Arizona's electoral votes. However, since President Biden carried Arizona, electors for Biden were selected instead. Finchem was not an elector for any of the presidential candidates in the 2020 election.

Kelli Ward

Kelli Ward (From Archive)

Two weeks ago, Ward and her husband filed a lawsuit against the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot seeking to block a subpoena of their phone records. Ward and Michael Ward were presidential electors who would have voted for Trump in the Electoral College had he won Arizona. Both signed a document falsely claiming they were Arizona's true electors, despite Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the state. No decisions have been issued in the case.

Messages requesting comment from Ward, Mastriano and Roman were not immediately returned.

Other Politics Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app