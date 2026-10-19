2026 Election: Arizona Congressional District 8 explained: What to know about the West Valley race

The Brief Democratic candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia is challenging Republican incumbent Abraham Hamadeh for Arizona's 8th Congressional District seat. District 8 covers northern and western Phoenix suburbs in Maricopa County along with parts of Yavapai County, leaning Republican with a 562,000 citizen voting-age population. Early voter registration status, ballot tracking, and election procedures can be verified through state and county election portals.



Where is Arizona's 8th Congressional District?

This district covers the northern and western suburbs of Phoenix in Marico County, to include Glendale, Peoria, Sun City, Sun City West, Anthem and New River, along with parts of Yavapai County. A map of CD-8 can be found on the Arizona Independent Restricting Commission website.

According to the site, the total citizen voting age population is about 562,000, with voters leaning toward Republican. About 42% of those in the district voted for Democratic candidates, while 58% voted for the Republican candidates.

Who are the candidates?

Running for CD-8 are Democrat Bernadette Greene-Placentia and Republican incumbent Abraham (Abe) Hamadeh.

Bernadette Greene-Placentia (D)

According to Greene-Placentia's website, the Democratic candidate is "running to put Arizona's working families back in the driver's seat." She wants to prioritize affordability, protecting reproductive freedom, strengthening Social Security and Medicare, supporting workers and unions, and restoring accountability in Washington.

Her site highlights her dedication to hardworking families who should be able to afford a home, see a doctor, raise a family, and retire. She emphasizes voting rights, accountability, supporting veterans, investing in education, and being able to make private healthcare decisions. Greene-Placentia prioritizes numerous key issues, including a secure and fair immigration system, a fair shot of the American Dream, and infrastructure funding.

Greene-Placentia is a trucker and small-business owner who logged more than four million miles over 27 years, all while building a small trucking business. Raised in the rural Midwest, she is committed to bringing hard work and neighborly attitudes to Congress, regardless of their party.

"She believes public service should be about solving problems, protecting earned benefits, defending personal freedom, and making sure every family has a fair chance to get ahead."

Abe Hamadeh (R)

According to Hamadeh's website, the Republican candidate said he is "working to preserve freedom, strengthen national security, and keep the American Dream alive for future generations."

His site highlights his commitments to backing the blue, serving those who served, election security, fighting Chinese propaganda, and more.

Born as a son of immigrants who fled the Middle East, Hamadeh said he remembers their first home in north-west Phoenix as a milestone that allowed him to see how hard work and faith "could turn opportunity into reality." He said he uses this memory as a commitment for families across the state.

Hamadeh served as a Maricopa County prosecutor after getting his law degree, to help victims and hold criminals accountable. He also served as a U.S. Army Reserve Captain and Intelligence Officer, and hopes to bring that experience and sense of duty to help service members both abroad and at home.

Democratic candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia and Republican candidate Abe Hamadeh fight for Arizona's CD-8 race in the 2026 General Election.

Candidate in the media

In early October, Democratic candidate Bernadette Greene-Placentia reported a sexual assault that occurred in Sun City, as she was fixing her campaign signs. According to Greene-Placentia, she was attacked and raped by two men around 2 a.m. on Aug. 14, near 99th Avenue and Bell Road.

The men reportedly hit her in the back of her head as she was walking to her car and knocked her unconscious. The candidate said she was left with bruises on her body and a bump on her neck.

When is the general election?

According to the Secretary of State's Office, the general election will take place on Nov. 3, 2026. Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

How can I check to see if I am registered to vote?

You can check your voter registration status on the Arizona.vote website.

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How can I track my ballot?

Voters can track their early ballot on the Arizona Secretary of State's Office website.

Where can I see the results?

Voters can view the live ballot tabulation video feed, the latest results, and even previous results on the AZ Clean Elections website.