3 hurt in south Phoenix stabbing, suspect arrested

Police say a man has been arrested following a stabbing in south Phoenix that left three people hurt.

The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 near 40th Street and Southern Avenue. When officers got to the scene, Phoenix Police say three victims were found: a man and a woman were hospitalized with serious injuries, and a second woman was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect was found and arrested. He was not identified.

"Officers remain on scene as the investigation continues," police said. "What led up to the incident remains part of this ongoing investigation."

Area where the stabbing happened