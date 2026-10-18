Adoptable dogs walk runway at Arizona Humane Society fashion gala

The Brief The Arizona Humane Society held its 28th annual Compassion with Fashion gala featuring a silent auction, an ASU student runway show, and 15 adoptable animals. Attendees entered a special raffle to win the chance to adopt dogs walking the runway, with all proceeds directly funding shelter operations and pet care. Humane officials report having approximately 1,500 pets in their care and are on track to take in 28,000 animals this year.



High fashion met four-legged friends for a runway show with a real purpose.

Compassion meets Fashion:

The Arizona Humane Society hosted its 28th annual Compassion with Fashion gala on Sunday.

"The second those pups start walking down the runway, it’s just so special," said Joe Casados with the Arizona Humane Society.

Compassion with Fashion brings the community together for a silent auction and a runway fashion show featuring designs by ASU’s student fashion program. However, the real stars are the animals themselves.

"It wouldn’t be a successful event at the Arizona Humane Society without adoptable pets," Casados said. "So we have 12 adoptable dogs and three adoptable cats."

Adoptable Dogs Hit the Runway:

Volunteer Lisa Futo introduced one of the dogs walking the runway.

"This is Phoenix," Futo said. "Phoenix came to the Humane Society, was actually born at the shelter. His mamma came to the Humane Society as part of a cruelty investigation."

Why you should care:

Shelter officials emphasized the transformation these animals undergo before finding a home.

"We know that they came in sick, injured, maybe even abused, so to see them just shining as they walk down that runway and heading into the arms of a new adopter is just the most special occasion," Casados said.

Finding a Fur-ever Home:

Each of the adoptable dogs struts down the runway toward a new beginning with a forever family chosen by a special raffle.

"They get raffle tickets that raise money for all of the dogs at the shelter, and one lucky family will get to go home with him today if they’re selected from the raffle," Futo said.

By the numbers:

Humane Society officials say they have about 1,500 pets in their care right now, and they are on track to take in 28,000 this year.

"To give back to the community and pets and everything, it’s a great event. I think we’re going to raise a lot of money for the humane society. And what better way to give it back to the pets?" said Ashley Skeeters, who was supporting the Arizona Humane Society. "I think this might be a present for my mom. A grand-dog, right!?"

Dig deeper:

All proceeds from ticket sales, raffle, auction and donations head straight to the Arizona Humane Society and all the animals at the event are heading to their new forever homes.