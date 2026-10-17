Ahwatukee robbery suspect sought after claiming to have gun

The Brief Authorities are asking for the public's help to solve a robbery that occurred in Ahwatukee in late September 2025. A suspect claimed to have a gun when confronted by employees, elevating the incident to a felony robbery before fleeing. Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the resolution of the case.



Authorities are asking for the public's help to solve a robbery that occurred late September of last year in Ahwatukee.

What Happened:

The incident happened after 8 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2025 in the area of 47th Street and Chandler Boulevard when a suspect walked into a store with his face covered.

Surveillance video showed the suspect selecting items off the shelf. As he attempted to walk out, he was confronted by employees. The man told the workers that he had a gun, prompting the employees to back off and let him leave.

What they're saying:

Although the suspect never displayed a firearm, the verbal claim elevates the incident to a felony robbery. Law enforcement officers advise business owners and employees not to take action during such incidents, suggesting they allow suspects to leave and focus on acting as good witnesses by calling police to file a report.

Suspect's Description:

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing 250 pounds. Photos from the scene show him wearing a long-sleeved shirt and glasses with his face covered.

What you can do:

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps resolve the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377), or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of the area of the September 2025 crime.