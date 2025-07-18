Arizona Democratic Party ousts chairperson after short but tumultuous tenure

The Brief Arizona Democrats have removed state party chair Robert Branscomb from the post. The removal took place on July 16. A leadership election will reportedly take place in September.



Members of the Arizona Democratic Party have ousted their chairperson, just six months after he started in the position.

What we know:

Per reports from the Associated Press, Robert Branscomb was removed from his now-former post as party chair on July 16, and the removal was supported by two-thirds of the Democratic Party activists who make up the state committee.

The backstory:

Per a statement issued by the Arizona Democrats on January 21, Branscomb was elected on Jan. 18 as the 2025-2026 party chair.

At the time, party officials said Branscomb, who served as a vice chair for the party during the 2023-2024 cycle and was a state party delegate to the 2024 Democratic National Convention, "brings over three decades of experience in corporate management, small business ownership, and public service."

Party officials also said at the time that Branscomb was the first African American to hold the post of state party chair in Arizona.

Per AP's story on Branscomb's removal, Branscomb's election as party chair was considered an upset, and following his election, most of the senior staff was fired by Branscomb.

The AP also reported that in April, Branscomb sent a letter to members of the state committee that criticized Senators Mark Kelly and Ruben Gallego.

The letter, according to Utah-based news outlet Deseret News, alleged that the two senators "interfered with and intimidated the chairman over staffing decisions."

Per the AP, both Kelly and Gallego, along with Gov. Katie Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, and Attorney General Kris Mayes, responded with a letter that states they have lost trust in Branscomb.

The other side:

Branscomb has reportedly suggested that racism played a role in his removal.

What's next:

Per the AP, Kim Khoury will take over as party leader until a new chair is elected.

In a post made to social media about Khoury's selection as interim leader, Maricopa County Democratic Party officials state that the leadership election will take place in September.