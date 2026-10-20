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Arizona flood watch: Crews prepare as incoming storms bring hail and rain risk

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Severe Weather
Published October 20, 2026 4:32 PM MST
Published October 20, 2026 4:32 PM MST
Arizona preps for flood watch
Arizona preps for flood watch

Arizona preps for flood watch

Crews in Pinal County are prepping sandbag stations and preparing road closure signs to keep drivers safe as strong storm systems approach Arizona. FOX 10's Megan Spector has the details.

The Brief

    • Flood watches go into effect across much of Arizona starting Wednesday.
    • Public works crews in Apache Junction are clearing washes and setting up sandbag stations.
    • National Weather Service meteorologists report that an El Niño pattern is drawing tropical moisture, bringing risks of severe wind, rain, and hail.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - The National Weather Service has issued flood watches across much of the state starting Wednesday. Even before a single drop hits the ground, crews are already out preparing for what is to come.

What they're saying:

Frank Duarte, with Pinal County Public Works, said, "We’re ready. We’re always prepared and ready for it."

With storms in the forecast, crews are hard at work.

"Prepping for the storms, we go to all of our washes, make sure all canals are cleared of debris, that water is going to flow correctly," said Franklin Singleton with Pinal County Public Works.

Duarte added, "We have our signs on standby ready because we know this area and which roads are going to flood and what’s going to happen."

Singleton noted, "We make sure that we have sandbags ready for the public to come so they can help themselves, so their house doesn’t get flooded."

Public works crews prep sandbags and clear canals across Arizona ahead of incoming severe storms.

By the numbers:

National Weather Service meteorologist David Trampp shared what impacted Arizonans can expect.

"We’re looking at a couple of days with some flooding impacts, maybe some hail impacts, severe wind impacts," said Trampp.

During the monsoon season, the Phoenix area saw almost 2.5 inches of rain. Since Oct. 1, another 0.42 inches have fallen.

Related

Arizona weather forecast: Heavy rain and severe storms approaching
article

Arizona weather forecast: Heavy rain and severe storms approaching

Phoenix reaches the low 90s on Tuesday before a Pacific low brings strong-to-severe storms, damaging winds, and heavy rain through Thursday.

Dig deeper:

"With this being a really strong El Niño type of season right now, it’s doing a really good job of helping to pull a lot of tropical moisture into our area right now," Trampp said.

With this storm system, hail is also something to look out for, specifically in northern parts of the state.

Trampp said, "This one has the potential to get some good-sized hail, so just pay attention to where those storms are progressing and try to stay out of those hail paths because it could cause damage to your vehicles, damage to yourselves."

When the rain does fall, crews remain on standby.

"We’re basically an emergency response team," Singleton said. "We can get out there, close the road, and keep the public safe."

But no matter where you are in Arizona, the message to those on the roads is the same.

"If we have the road closed, please obey the sign and turn around," Duarte said.

The Source: Information in this report was gathered from Franklin Singleton, Pinal County Public Works; Frank Duarte, Pinal County Public Works; and David Trampp, National Weather Service meteorologist.

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